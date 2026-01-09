‘Yes, She Did’: Megyn Kelly Disputes That Renee Good ‘Didn’t Deserve To Be Shot in the Face’

Megyn Kelly took issue with the idea that Renee Good did not deserve to be fatally shot, stating, “Yes, she did.”

The 37-year-old Good was shot on Wednesday in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Jonathan Ross. One video of the incident shows agents telling Good, who was in the driver’s seat of an SUV idling in the middle of a road, to “get out of the f***ing car.” One agent descended on the vehicle and could be seen grabbing at the door handle. Good briefly put the SUV in reverse before appearing to turn away from the agent at her door, at which point Ross, who was near the front of the vehicle, shot Good in the face, killing her.

A second video, taken by Ross himself on his phone, shows Good telling him just before the shooting, “I’m not mad at you.” Another woman, who appears to be Good’s wife, Rebecca Good, is seen telling the masked Ross to “show your face.”

“We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know,” Rebecca Good said, seemingly anticipating a visit from law enforcement later on. “It will be the same plate when you come talk to us later.”

Moments later, Renee Good attempted to drive away and was shot. A voice, perhaps Ross’s or another agent, says, “F***ing bitch.”

On Friday, Kelly posted the video taken by Ross.

“You can literally hear the alarm in the officer’s exclamation as he’s hit,” claiming that Ross, who was struck by Good’s vehicle. “There is nothing left to debate here.”

In one of the videos of the incident, Ross is seen walking away from the scene.

“She didn’t deserve to be shot in the face,” replied Claire Lehmann, founder of the anti-woke publication, Quillette.

“Yes, she did,” Kelly responded. “She hit and almost ran over a cop.”

Shortly after the shooting, members of the Trump administration quickly deemed that Ross had done nothing wrong. Moreover, they attacked Renee Good.

President Donald Trump blamed Good for the shooting, calling her a “professional agitator.” Vice President JD Vance alleged she was a “deranged leftist.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good was engaged in “domestic terrorism.”