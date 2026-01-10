Trump Rages For Two Solid Minutes On Nobel Prize — Then Says ‘But I Don’t Care About That’

President Donald Trump raged for two solid minutes about having been denied a Nobel Peace Prize during an event — then said “but I don’t care about that.”

Trump held a photo op with oil executives on Friday afternoon, during which he gave remarks and took questions from reporters. Unprompted, he brought up his upcoming meeting with Nobel Peace Prize recipient María Corina Machado.

He was then asked if he would reconsider his opposition to Machado if she gives him her Nobel, and he indicated she “might be involved” — just days after torpedoing her at a press conference.

The president continued with a tirade about then-President Barack Obama’s Nobel and his own failure to be awarded one:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We also have a young lady that received the Nobel Peace Prize. She’s going to come in and pay her regards to our country—really to me, but, you know, I’m a representative of the country, nothing else—and she’s coming in sometime next week, I think Wednesday, Tuesday or Wednesday. And we’ll see how that is. But no, we’re going to be dealing with the people from Venezuela. We’re dealing with them very well. I think they’ve been very smart in the way they’ve dealt with us, frankly, because that whole place could have been obliterated with one more strike and we didn’t want to do that.

Thank you so much.

REPORTER: I have a question for you on Minneapolis, but on Venezuela and your meeting with Machado next week, if she gives you her Nobel Peace Prize, will that change your view about her running that country?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I have to speak to her. I mean, I’m going to have to speak to her. She might be involved in some aspect of it. I will have to speak to her. I think it’s very nice that she wants to come in, and that’s what I understand. The reason is because Norway is very embarrassed by what took place. I mean, they’re getting decimated.

Look, whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled eight wars—big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years. Some just getting ready to start, like India and Pakistan. Already, eight jets were shot out of the air and I got it done in rapid order without nuclear weapons. I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me, and I don’t want to be bragging, but nobody else settled wars.

Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea. He walks around, he says, “I got the Nobel Prize.” Why did he get a Nobel Prize? He got it almost immediately upon attaining office and he didn’t do anything, and he was a bad president. So I mean, you should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped. These were major wars. These were wars that nobody thought could be stopped.

President Putin called me and he said about two of the wars that he’s been trying to stop them for ten years. He wasn’t able to do it. He couldn’t believe it. So in theory, you should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped—every one of them was major. But I don’t care about that. What I care about is saving lives. I’ve saved tens of millions of lives.

You know, the Prime Minister of Pakistan came here and he made a very public statement. He said that President Trump saved minimum 10 million lives having to do with Pakistan and India, and that was going to be raging. So, you know, but I’m honored that she’s coming here. I look forward to meeting her.