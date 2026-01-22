‘You Sick B*stard!’ Capitol Cop Gets Right in the Face of Jan. 6 Supporter in Wild Scene at Jack Smith Hearing

Former Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone confronted a MAGA election denier to his face at a Thursday congressional hearing at which former special counsel Jack Smith testified.

At Thursday’s hearing, Fanone, who was at the Capitol on duty during the January 6 riot, was filmed during a break confronting Ivan Raiklin. At one point, Fanone was held back by multiple people, including fellow former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn. Raiklin is a 2020 election conspiracy theorist and a vocal supporter of the January 6 Capitol rioters.

Footage from multiple angles on Thursday found Fanone and Raiklin exchanging words before Fanone walked towards Raiklin and called him a “traitor to this country.”

Raiklin, who was filming his own video during the confrontation, asked Fanone why he is so “spasmodic.”

Fanone crossed him arms and the two continued exchanging words as Dunn came up behind Fanone and began trying to pull him away.

“See how many people are restraining you?” Raiklin asked as others joined in pulling Fanone away. “Look at me, totally in control over my mind and body.”

A Capitol officer eventually stepped between the two.

“This guy’s threatened my family, threatened my children,” Fanone said as another officer stepped into the middle of the scene. “Threatened my — threatened to rape my children, you sick b*stard! Rape my children!”

Dunn eventually got Fanone back to his seat. Fanone warned one officer, “Do not f**king touch me” after the confrontation.

👀 HEATED exchange just now between U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone and right wing provocateur/defender of January 6th rioters Ivan Raiklin. This happened during a break in the Jack Smith hearing. Fanone since returned to his seat pic.twitter.com/cNjskelOR3 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) January 22, 2026

Footage of the tense moment was captured by CSPAN and other reporters in the area.

“Who thinks I should sue Mr. Fanone for defamation?” Raiklin posted after the encounter with Fanone.

The footage captured by Raiklin showed that he appeared to make contact with Fanone first, saying hello to him. Fanone told him to “f*ck” himself and stop pretending like they weren’t “mortal enemies.”

Fanone continued telling Raiklin to go “f*ck” himself ,while Raiklin claimed he was “always professional” with Fanone while also accusing Fanone of having “Tourette” syndrome.

Watch above via CSPAN.

