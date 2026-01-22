MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Gleefully Taunts Trump Over Greenland: ‘Trump Surrendered!’

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell gleefully taunted President Donald Trump over his declaration that he won’t “use force” to seize Greenland, characterizing it as “Trump surrendered!”

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at in Davos Wednesday featuring a mixture of falsehoods, exaggerations, attacks on allies and enemies alike, and wild asides. He also made news by saying he would not “use force” to acquire Greenland.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell gloated about the news and trashed media figures who ever took the threat of force seriously:

O`DONNELL: Well, Donald Trump did not just humiliate himself today on a world stage. He humiliated the United States of America. And while he was at it, he humiliated much of the American news media and almost all of the Washington news media who took Donald Trump`s childish and empty threats about Greenland seriously.

Viewers of this program have known from the start that the Greenland thing was a Trump joke, a Trump diversion. It was never worthy of real news coverage. And today, the American news media finally figured out when Donald Trump surrendered in the war that he was never going to fight. I never cared how many American reporters were sent to Greenland over the last few months to get the Greenland perspective on Donald Trump`s madness. I never cared how many tv correspondents were there.

I didn`t care how many foreign policy experts wanted to warn us on television and elsewhere that a Trump invasion of Greenland would be the end of NATO, because I knew, and everyone should have known, that Donald Trump was lying about the whole thing. The rule out question is one of the laziest White House correspondents, favorite questions. And their favorite version of that question is asking a president, will you rule out using force?

And with all presidents not named Donald Trump, that could sometimes be an okay question, sometimes even a good question. But with Donald Trump, it`s a joke. And Donald Trump treats it as a joke. But the reporters don`t get the joke.

And so, no, Donald Trump wouldn`t rule out using force to seize Greenland, because if he did, he knew the Washington press corps would drop the story right there. And so, Donald Trump, in desperate need of a diversion from the Epstein files, Donald Trump in desperate need of a diversion from the inflation he has created with his illegal and unconstitutional tariffs. Donald Trump, in desperate need of a diversion from his decision to take health insurance away from millions of people this year, grabbed his old Greenland gimmick and gave it another try, and the press fell for it.

Donald Trump has been talking about taking Greenland for six and a half years, and he has never once meant a single word of it, and that has always been obvious. And yesterday, when the stock market crashed because investors believed Donald Trump was actually going to impose more insane, unconstitutional and illegal tariffs on Europe because of Greenland, Donald Trump knew the game was up. Stock market crash. That had to be the end of the game.

Donald Trump knew exactly how to send that stock market back up today, and he did that at the World Economic Forum in Davos by saying, quote, “I won`t use force”. And when he said that, the headline writers jumped into action as if suddenly it were news that the most powerful country in the world is not going to invade Greenland.

It was news to everyone who couldn`t figure out that there was no chance of the United States of America ever, even with Donald Trump as president invading Greenland, Donald Trump said, I won`t use force so that the stock market would go back up, which it immediately did.