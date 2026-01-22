WATCH: Jack Smith Predicts DOJ Will Try to Indict Him on Trump’s Orders

Former special counsel Jack Smith predicted that the Trump Department of Justice would attempt indict him during an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Smith’s comments came during an exchange with Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT), who asked him about President Donald Trump’s attacks on him:

BALINT: Trump has a playbook for how he handles people who try to hold him accountable. In August 2023, right after your office indicted him, President Trump shared that playbook on social media for everyone to see. He wrote, “if you go after me, I’m coming for you.” Trump has said that you, Mr. Smith, should be investigated and put in prison. He called you a disgrace to humanity, a radical left Marxist, a criminal. In fact, Trump has used the words “Deranged Jack Smith” 185 times on Truth Social. How do you think that these statements have impacted you, your staff, and your investigation?

SMITH: With respect to me, I think the reports, I’m sorry, the statements are meant to intimidate me. I will not be intimidated. I think these statements are also made as a warning to others, what will happen if they stand up. And I am, as I say, I am not going to be intimidated. We did our work pursuant to department policy. We followed the facts, and we followed the law, and that process resulted in proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed serious crimes. I’m not gonna pretend that didn’t happen because he’s threatening me.

BALINT: And Mr. Smith, do you believe that President Trump’s Department of Justice will find some way to indict you?

SMITH: I believe they will do everything in their power to do that because they’ve been ordered to by the president.

BALINT: That’s very concerning, obviously. It’s very concerning to all of us, at least on this side of the aisle.