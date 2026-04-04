‘You’re Going to Want to See this Result!’ Smerconish Alerts Trump To His Viewer Poll on Leaving Iran War

CNN host Michael Smerconish alerted President Donald Trump to his viewer poll on CNN Saturday that asked about recovering Iran’s enriched uranium as a term for ending the war.

“Mr. President, you’re going to want to see this result!” Smerconish exclaimed to the camera when coming back from commercial. “You know, oftentimes we get tens of thousands of people voting. It’s not scientific. It’s damn interesting. And oftentimes the result is a left-of-center result. And I’m often in the minority on that result.”

The poll question was: “Should the U.S. seize Iran’s enriched uranium before ending hostilities?” and it was voted on more than 35,000 times by morning, according to Smerconish.

“In a country where a lot of people, you know, want us out of there ASAP, 54% are saying, ‘Yes, don’t shut it down without resolving the nuclear issue,’ which I find really insightful,” Smerconish said.

Earlier in the show, Smerconish spoke with retired Admiral James Stavridis about what kind of effort it would take to retrieve the canisters of enriched uranium gas that’s buried under rubble due to Operation Midnight Hammer last June.

“It wouldn’t be mission impossible, but it would be mission really, really hard,” Stavridis said, continuing:

You’d have to start with cyber — knock out the electric grid in and around there. You’d have to have an airstrip that you could control completely. You’d need hundreds of combat troops on the ground. You’d need a very significant Special Forces detachment, probably 100-plus there. And the really hard part would then start, which is this is 900 pounds in canisters in gaseous form, very technical to pick it up, get it out of there in one piece. You’d need technicians. You’d need to bring people who are specially trained to do that. You have to protect them. Then you have to get it out of there. Not mission impossible — mission really, really hard.

Watch above via CNN.

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