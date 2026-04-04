Fox News host Brian Kilmeade bashed Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for his fixation on the files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, saying he had “no interest” in the story for a decade until it could hurt President Donald Trump politically.

Kilmeade criticized Massie while discussing the ouster of Attorney General Pam Bondi with fellow Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Friday. Gowdy argued Bondi was fired for mismanaging the release of the Epstein files and the messaging around it, not for doing anything shady — and he said Republicans are just as much to blame for her firing as Democrats.

“For that, you can blame Republicans,” Gowdy said. “You got Nancy Mace running for governor on Jeffrey Epstein at Pam Bondi’s expense. So she was every bit as undercut and impeached by Republicans as she was the left.”

Gowdy put the word “Republicans” in quotes as he made his point. Kilmeade then shared his thoughts, saying it made no sense for Bondi to be booted over Epstein when guys like Steve Bannon — who had a chummy relationship with Epstein — aren’t being shunned for their ties to him. He also ripped Massie at the same time.

“On the Epstein situation, Steve Bannon was trying to rehab him with a documentary of Jeffrey Epstein,” Kilmeade said. “And number two is, more Democrats have been caught in the crossfire than Republicans and Tom Massie suddenly has an interest in this story — he had no interest for 10 years! But if it hurts Trump, it’s okay with him.”

Massie has been one of the most Epstein-focused politician during Trump’s second term, alongside Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who quit her job as a GOP representative from Georgia at the start of the year.

He has criticized the administration and Bondi a number of times for how it has handled releasing millions of documents on Epstein; Massie branded Trump’s administration as the “Epstein administration” in February, one day after Bondi said “all” files tied to Epstein had been released in accordance with federal law.

Watch above via Fox News.

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