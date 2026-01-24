‘You’re Gonna Kill Me!’ Minneapolis Protester Screams As ICE Agents Pin Him To The Ground

In an upsetting scene, an anti-ICE protester repeatedly screamed, “You’re gonna kill me!” as multiple ICE agents pinned him to the ground in an attempt to make an arrest Saturday.

MS NOW’s Ali Velshi was in the midst of reporting on the tear gas and pepper spray that hung thick in the air, as the protester could be heard yelling.

“They’re all masked, they’re moving at some pace toward that crowd,” Velshi said of dozens of ICE agents. “You can see people running,” Velshi said as the agents sprinted toward the scuffle.

“You’re gonna have to kill me! You’re gonna have to kill me!” the man is heard screaming as more armed ICE agents gathered around.

“I have done nothing at all!” The man continued as the ICE agents attempted to subdue him.

The man screamed his name, but it was unintelligible.

“I’m a United States citizen! You’re gonna kill me! Is that what you want?” he screamed.

The scene came following a similar incident where ICE agents shot and killed a protester earlier in the morning. The Department of Homeland Security claimed the man was armed and the officer was acting in self-defense.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

