The shocking shooting and killing of a man by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning was caught on camera as the city has been hit with a new wave of anti-ICE protests.

The Minnesota Star Tribune first published the footage, taken by a bystander outside of a Glam Doll Donuts. The footage shows federal agents tussling with a man before multiple shots go off.

“Did they f**king kill him?!” a bystander in the video asks after multiple rounds go off.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed on Saturday that the man had been killed by federal agents. DHS officials claimed to Fox News that the man was in possession of a firearm.

The shooting is one of multiple in recent weeks by federal agents, including an ICE agent shooting and killing 37-year-old Minneapolis mother Renee Good. That incident has led to anti-ICE protests across the city. ICE officials have claimed the agent acted in self defense, while local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected that narrative.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) said he had been in contact with the White House about the new “horrific shooting.”

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he wrote in a statement. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

City officials have told residents to stay clear of the scene of the shooting, but protesters have already clashed with agents on the ground, with tear gas even being deployed.

