‘A New Low!’ Nick Fuentes Fumes After Piers Morgan Asks if His Family Was Racist for Avoiding Black People

White nationalist Nick Fuentes got agitated on Monday when Piers Morgan asked if he grew up in a racist family after bringing up an anecdote Fuentes had told on his show about his dad avoiding restaurants like Applebee’s and Red Lobster because a lot of Black people ate there.

The topic irritated Fuentes during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“There was an episode of your podcast where you talked about your father, Bill Fuentes, and how he wouldn’t take the family, including you, to certain restaurants because he believed they were associated with African-Americans,” Morgan said.

He continued with the anecdote, saying Fuentes’s dad told him they would “never eat” at Applebee’s. Morgan then read a quote from the younger Fuentes where he said Applebee’s and Red Lobster were “commonly known as Black fare.” Fuentes smirked as Morgan retold the story.

“My question, based on that anecdote that you say on your own podcast is, do you think you grew up in a racist environment?” Morgan asked. “That your father was inherently racist? And that that thought process moved to you?”

Fuentes was not thrilled.

“Well, I would say it’s a new low. I’ve been attacked for being a racist many times, but to attack my father? To attack my parents based on anecdotes—” Fuentes said.

“Hang on, it’s your anecdote!” Morgan interjected.

“Yeah, but he’s not here to defend himself,” Fuentes said.

“You are,” Morgan said. “You told the story.”

The host then said he was not trying to “ambush” his guest, but felt it was a “reasonable question” based on what Fuentes had shared publicly.

“Yeah, like I said, everybody knows what that is, but I’ll address it, I’ll engage with it, and I’ll defend my father from the charge of racism,” Fuentes said. “My parents are not racist and they’ve never been racist.”

He then told a story about how his parents ran a company where they taught people how to shoot guns and that “most of the clients were Black.” Fuentes said relatives like his grandmother grew up in Chicago and lived near plenty of Black people. He also said that “older generations of Black people were very respectful, very humble, and very decent.”

That is not the case anymore, Fuentes claimed. He said there is “no accountability” for Black crime in the city — leading to Chicago becoming a “complete dump.”

Morgan eventually circled back to his initial question, saying Fuentes failed to answer it.

“My dad was just a food snob, but no, it’s got nothing to do with [race],” Fuentes told him.

Morgan then asked if Fuentes could understand why he would ask that question, considering the anecdote was “clearly racist” to someone reading it.

“I understand what you’re doing, which is sort of ‘Making a Murderer.’ ‘How did he become racist? Well, his father didn’t eat at—'” Fuentes responded.

“No, no, hang on. No I’m not,” Morgan stopped him and said. “I’m literally reminding you of something you said on your show, which led me to conclude a certain thing.”

Fuentes said it was a “humorous comment” made in “jest,” and that Morgan was now trying to spin it to make him racist.

Morgan said others can make up their minds, and that the beauty of their conversation was that Morgan wanted to simply “examine” what the popular streamer has said.

Fuentes has made a number of racist and antisemitic comments over the years, including “Hitler was right, and the Holocaust did not happen.” They then moved onto talking about what Fuentes has said about Jews and women.

The section above starts about 15 minutes into the show. Watch above.