Nick Fuentes’s 6 Most Hateful, Disturbing Moments

President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that he supported Tucker Carlson’s interview with white supremacist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, which sparked a civil war within the MAGA movement last month.

Carlson’s defenders have refused to criticize him for platforming Fuentes, citing free speech, while his critics have accused him of trying to mainstream bigotry and hate speech on the right. Trump sided with Carlson’s defenders, saying, “If he wants to interview Nick Fuentes, I don’t know much about him, but if he wants to do it, get the word out. Let him. You know, people have to decide. Ultimately, people have to decide.”

Trump dined with Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago ahead of Thanksgiving in 2022, sparking widespread condemnation at the time. Fuentes has long been a highly controversial figure on the far-right of American politics, historically deplatformed and relegated to the fringe of the MAGA movement – until recently. Fuentes has found new allies on both the far-left and the right, with appearances on various high-profile podcasts, from Glenn Greenwald’s show to Dave Smith’s podcast.

Greenwald, who like Fuentes is a fierce critic of Israel, heaped praise on Fuentes in mid-August, saying he is “spectacularly talented” and that he is “very well read, very, very informed.”

Fuentes’s followers, known as the “Groyper Army,” have grabbed headlines over the years for infiltrating conservative events and working to move the Republican Party toward white nationalism through grassroots and online activism. The Groypers have specifically targeted Turning Point USA events in recent years, often trolling speakers, including Charlie Kirk, with incendiary questions promoting their ideology.

Fuentes, who is only 27, has a long history of explicitly anti-Semitic rhetoric, Holocaust denial, and praising Hitler. He has regularly called for limiting the rights of women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community, while often using alarmingly violent rhetoric. “All I want is revenge against my enemies and a total Aryan victory,” Fuentes said, for example, in 2022.

Below are 6 of his most shocking moments (Warning, graphic language):

“Hitler is Awesome. Holocaust Didn’t Happen”

Fuentes recalled to his Rumble audience telling his parents about his newfound affinity for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler:

I told my parents, “I’m like, Mom, Dad, the Holocaust didn’t happen.” And they were like, “We did not raise you this way.” I remember coming home from college in my second semester. You know, I got home in the spring and I was like, “Mom, Dad, Hitler was awesome. Hitler was right, and the Holocaust did not happen.” And my parents were like, “We cannot believe what you are saying. We did not raise you like this.” I’m like, “I can’t believe you’re not being chill about this.” I was shocked because my parents aren’t even that political. I mean, my parents are, like, vaguely conservative, you know, like Boomers are. And I thought they’d be down to f*ck about it. I was like, “Yeah, guys, guess what? You’re never going to believe what I discovered.” And they were so not cool about it. They were pissed. They were like, “We will not tolerate that in our house.” I’m like, “They got you too. They got to you, too.” I remember being like—and I had to—I fought with them for a long time about… That’s why I tell you, don’t red pill your parents, because I played that game. I was like, “Mom, Dad, you don’t think it’s a little bit weird that we can’t criticize Jews? You can talk about anything else, anybody else, any other event, but you can’t talk about this one.” They were not buying it. They were not. They were not. They did not bite.

Nick Fuentes: "Hitler was right. Hitler is awesome. Holocaust didn't happen" People who are possessed by demons listen to this devil. pic.twitter.com/YK7WZb4aWF — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) October 31, 2025

“A Lot of Women Want to be R*ped”

Fuentes has repeatedly boosted sexual violence against women:

I’m not surprised why women don’t support me. Women are irrational and sensitive. It’s just like my whole life, my whole life. Because I was always like the class clown. I was always like bullying women. And women, women have always been like, simultaneously charmed, but also uh, “Like, oh stop it. Oh, oh, you’re so annoying.” You know, you know what I mean? That kind of thing. That’s how women are with like my personality type, you’re like a rascal, you know, you’re like a bastard. And they’re kind of like, because I’m like a rule breaker and stuff. And so women simultaneously are intrigued by that. But they’re also they also have to pretend like they’re not because women, it’s sort of like how women, a lot of women want to be r*ped. And when I say r*ped, I mean, like that sounds bad when I say it like that. But there’s like a lot of women that really want a guy to beat the shit out of them. But also they have to pretend, but part of it is they have to pretend like they don’t.

Misogynistic Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says women are "intrigued" by him but have to pretend like they're not: "A lot of women want to be raped. … A lot of women really want a guy to beat the shit out of them, but part of it is that they have to pretend that they don't." pic.twitter.com/ccmRZrp1G8 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 20, 2023

He also once went on a rant about wanting to “r*pe” a “cat boy.”

Nick Fuentes went on a two minute rant about how he wants to rape a cat boi and forcibly marry him. pic.twitter.com/QByDWc1eJG — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 1, 2025

Racist Attacks on JD Vance’s Interracial Marriage and Children

Fuentes regularly attacks Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha. Megyn Kelly, who has generally defended Carlson, pressed him about not asking Fuentes about these attacks during their friendly interview. Carlson acknowledged he found Fuentes’s attacks disturbing as he’s friends with Usha Vance, but defended not asking him about them. Fuentes has said:

All they talk about is going to the gym, being a vitalist, fighting the matrix, India smells bad—all this kind of shit. And now they’re all in favor of a fat race mixer who’s married to a Jeet, who named his son Vivek, who was mentored by a Jewish neocon and a gay fed, Peter Thiel, and the guy’s in bed with f*cking Israel. And that’s your guy? And I’m the controlled opposition, really? Your guy is literally a fat, gay race traitor who married a Jeet, who works for a gay fed—a fed informant, a CIA contractor—mentored by a Jewish neocon, and the dude’s in bed with Israel, and he wears eyeliner. You know, so Andrew Tate said the Groypers need to go to the gym. Dude, JD Vance needs to go.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes attacks Usha Vance using anti-Indian racial slurs This is a man who had a private dinner with Trump in 2022 at his resort pic.twitter.com/X0EQe3xhEZ — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) November 1, 2025

The “Kill, R*pe and Die for Nicholas J. Fuentes” oath:

Fuentes has sworn his followers to commit acts of violence for him:

Today, all the traitors will have to kiss the ring. My supporters will never have to do anything like that because you took the pledge. You took the loyalty pledge. I will kill, r*pe, and die for Nick Fuentes. Raise your right hand. All right. Everybody raise your right. Raise your hand. Repeat after me, “I will kill, r*pe, and die. For Nicholas J. Fuentes.” So as long as you take the oath, you’re good.

Did Tucker Carlson happen to bring up that Nick Fuentes had his followers make a loyalty pledge to: "kill, rape and die for Nicholas J. Fuentes" in their interview? I haven't finished it yet. pic.twitter.com/8wjnup4trE — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) October 28, 2025

Fuentes has also said in the past that he would kill for Donald Trump:

Antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes declares that he is "a Donald Trump cultist": "I am a soldier for Donald Trump … If Donald Trump ordered me to do an extrajudicial killing, I would perform it." https://t.co/fSHuoW2gPe pic.twitter.com/8zr0lvgOn5 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 17, 2024

Segregation Was “Better For Them”

Fuentes’s white nationalist ideology has regularly included calling for segregation, criticizing interracial marriage, and defending the “Jim Crow” South:

It was better for them too, number one, but number two, who cares? Who cares? You know, not with the Jim Crow stuff. Who cares? Oh, they had to drink out of a different water fountain. Big f*cking deal. Oh no, they have to go to a different school. Their water fountain in that famous picture was worse. Who cares? Grow up. Drink out of the f*cking water fountain. It’s just water. It’s the same. You know? And, uh, you know, even if it was bad, who cares? Who cares? It’s better. It’s better in general. We all agree it was better for them, it’s better for us, better in general.

‘Groyper’ leader on segregation: “Enough with the Jim Crow stuff. Who cares? ‘Oh, I had to drink out of a different water fountain.’ Big f—ing deal…oh no, they had to go to a different school…And even if it was bad, who cares?…it was better for them, it’s better for us.” pic.twitter.com/ZJ7LqpTHgL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2019

“Women Need to Shut the F*ck Up, Blacks Need to be in Prison For the Most Part”

Earlier this year, Fuentes ranted about what he sees as society’s problems and declared, “women need to shut f*ck up, and blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise. It’s really that simple.” The statement quickly became a mantra of sorts for his supporters and pre-dated his rising popularity in alternative media by a few months.

If you try to challenge the power of women, it seems like that is almost as much of a forbidden subject as talking about Jews. "Jews are running society, women need to STFU, and blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part. It's really that simple." pic.twitter.com/cFYlaaTy8k — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) March 29, 2025

Fuentes also stirred controversy in 2024 with his stance on abortion, declaring, “Your body, my choice. Forever,” and has long called for women to be silenced in the public discourse:

Conservative media star Nick Fuentes: “I don’t wanna have to listen to stupid, mouthy bitches. Because I am a man. And in public life, women need to shut the fuck up. That’s a conservative position.” pic.twitter.com/fWv0HFCLn4 — Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) January 6, 2024

