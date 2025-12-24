‘How Is This Real?’ Joe Rogan Says Trump Needs a ‘Right-Hand Man’ To Stop Him From More Embarrassing Antics

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan and comedian Tom Segura pulled no punches this week in mocking President Donald Trump’s most recent “crazy” behavior. The comedic duo lambasted Trump for everything from his childish plaques in the White House ridiculing his predecessors to renaming the Kennedy Center after himself.

The conversation ended with the pair agreeing the president is “losing it” as Rogan argued Trump needs a “right-hand man” to step in and stop him from continuing to embarrass himself.

“I think it was—these days you don’t know what has to be confirmed or not—but it looked like, on the Kennedy Center, they started putting the name Trump on it,” Segura began.

Rogan confirmed, “Yeah, he added his name to it.”

Segura replied, “Yeah, it’s crazy. And he took out the Kennedy Rose Garden. You’re like, what? Take it away. Now it’s like a cement f*cking plot.”

Rogan let out several long sighs and added, “There’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the president’s names.”

“That’s insane,” Segura replied as Rogan added, “Shane and I were just reading them the other day.”

“It’s insane!” Segura insisted.

“How is this real?” Rogan asked.

Read a rough transcript of the rest of their conversation below:

Segura: It doesn’t feel real, and you’re just— Rogan: How are you allowed to do that? That’s the thing. How was he allowed to write that in the White House? Segura: You can just probably, as president, do what you want in the White House. Rogan: Turns out you obviously can. But nobody ever did it before. Segura: Those are gonna get taken down. Rogan: No, they’ll be up forever. Rogan: They’re gonna leave it like that forever. Segura: No f*cking way. Rogan: Yeah, like a museum piece. Segura: It’s so crazy. Rogan: They should have like the Trump wing. “This is what happened when he was president.” Segura: Look at this f*cking lunatic. Rogan: The auto pen of Joe Biden– Segura: And the actual—what was written there? Crazy, crazy. This is, “Widely considered the worst president of all.” Like, what are you talking about? Rogan: It should be like a museum. Yeah, it should be the facts of his presidency. What happened during his term, you know—the Iraq war started and duh-duh-duh. Yeah, it should be that. That’s it. Segura: And under Reagan, it’s like, “Reagan liked Trump and Trump liked him too.” Rogan: Trump was a fan of Reagan. What? Reagan was a fan of Trump. What? Segura: Yeah, guy’s f*cking crazy. Rogan: But you can’t just let someone just f*cking fully swim in it like that. I know. So he needs like a right-hand man to go, “Sir, I understand the motive…” Segura: Well, he’s also losing it too. You can tell. Rogan: Well, I think everybody does when you get to a certain age. Segura: Yeah. Yeah, of course. I mean, the guy’s about to be 80, so…

Watch the clip above.