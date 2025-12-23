Joe Rogan and Tom Segura couldn’t help but scoff at a statement released by former President Bill Clinton’s team on the latest dump of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by fellow comedian Segura, and the conversation turned to the rolling release of Epstein files, the latest of which (about 30,000) were released on Tuesday.

Rogan at one point entertained the idea that the files themselves could all be fake.

“They’re doing it so slowly. Like, you guys have had this stuff for a year,” he said.

“And we were promised multiple times, it’s coming, it’s coming,” Segura added.

“Doesn’t it seem like you could throw all of that into AI at this stage in the game and just redact the names of the victims and let’s go?” Rogan asked.

Segura agreed and said he couldn’t help but feel like the administration is “watching their back.”

“Watching someone’s back,” Rogan said.

The DOJ released a statement on Tuesday saying certain files contained “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump,” a former friend of Epstein’s, who died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. One of the documents contained in the latest dump includes a complaint by Epstein’s brother alleging Trump authorized his “murder.”

Rogan turned to a statement from Clinton’s camp on Epstein, someone Clinton has been photographed with numerous times. The latest release included photos of him with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate now behind bars for sex trafficking, something the DOJ said she did in coordination with Epstein.

“What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” the statement from a Clinton spokesperson reads. “We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection.”

“This is like the killer pretending to be the detective. ‘We have got to solve this crime. We do not know who!'” Rogan said while reading the statement.

“This is the killer joining the search party,” Segura said.

“We got photos of you in a hot tub, buddy,” Rogan added.

While reading the portion of the statement calling for a release of all files with any connection to Clinton, Rogan theorized it was all smoke and mirrors with a deal behind it.

“This means a deal was made,” he said. “So if you release a press release like that, it means the call went well. You got a deal in. ‘Whew, we’re good! All we have to do is let him run for a third term.'”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.