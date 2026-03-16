JUST IN: Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

President Donald Trump announced Monday that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles is battling breast cancer.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Fox News’s Harris Faulkner broke into her report about an upcoming Trump press event to deliver the news on Wiles.

“We just received this from President Trump,” Harris said, “but moments ago President Trump announced his chief of staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. He adds that her prognosis is excellent. And he says Susie Wiles decided to take on this challenge immediately as opposed to waiting, and that she will be working virtually full-time while she undergoes treatment.”

Fox News’s David Asman added, “Well, since her prognosis is excellent — which is wonderful to hear — and the fact that they say she’s going to stay virtually in touch during the whole thing, hopefully it won’t — I mean, the primary good news there is her prognosis. But also, she will be there to help through going into the midterm elections, in which she’s been — she’s got a very good — Kayleigh [McEnany] knows this more than anybody else — very good ability to deal with the upcoming elections. Without her, President Trump and the Republicans in general, I think, would have a much more difficult time.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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