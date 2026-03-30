NBC’s Garrett Haake Confronts Karoline Leavitt in Tense Briefing Room Clash: Why is Trump Threatening a Potential ‘War Crime?’

NBC White House correspondent Garrett Haake battled press secretary Karoline Leavitt over President Donald Trump’s latest threat to Iran.

In a tense moment during Monday’s White House press briefing, Haake asked about the president’s Monday morning Truth Social post, in which he issued a chilling threat to Iran, which some critics believe crossed a line.

“The president posted this morning about his threat that on leaving Iran he said blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells, hard island, and possibly all desalination plants,” Haake said. “Under international law, striking civilian infrastructure like that is generally prohibited. Why is the president threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime with the US military? And how do you square that with the administration repeatedly saying that the US does not target civilians?”

“Look, the President has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time, as evidenced by the statement that you just read, that their best move is to make a deal, or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities beyond their

wildest imagination and the President is not afraid to use them,” Leavitt replied — before Haake interjected.

“Including potential war crimes?” Haake asked.

“That’s not what I said, Garrett,” Leavitt shot back. “And you’re saying the word potential for a reason, because I’m sure some experts are telling you that in your ear, to try to ask me that question. Of course, this administration and the United States Armed Forces will always act within the confines of the law. But with respect to achieving the full objectives of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump is going to move forward unabated, and he expects the Iranian regime to make a deal with the administration.”

Haake tried to ask a follow-up, but Leavitt snubbed him.

“Which of those objectives would destroying a desalination plant most help?” Haake asked.

“Haley, go ahead,” Leavitt said — ignoring him and calling on another reporter.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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