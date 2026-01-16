‘Not Great’: Megyn Kelly Warns ICE May Cost GOP Crucial Votes in Midterms After Poll Shows Many Americans Unhappy With Agency

Megyn Kelly warned on Thursday that the optics of ICE following the shooting of Renee Good could hurt Republicans in the 2026 midterms, acknowledging that the data was “just not, not good.”

During an interview with Adam Corolla about the shooting, and the subsequent protests against ICE in Minneapolis, Kelly said, “We’re starting to get political data in on it and it’s not great. Not great.”

Reacting to a YouGov poll which showed 47% of Americans think ICE is making them “less safe,” while 46% support abolishing the agency altogether, Kelly acknowledged, “I mean, that’s just not, not good.”

She continued:

The polls were terrible on police and the crackdowns on, you know, bad guys in the streets committing crimes after George Floyd, and then they totally reversed, but it took a couple of years and we don’t have a couple of years until midterms. So Trump’s got an interesting question to ask himself, ’cause today he’s saying, “If you don’t start behaving in Minneapolis and stop impeding law enforcement, I’m going to declare that it’s time to use the Insurrection Act and send in federal like National Guards to protect these ICE agents,” and you know, sh*t’s going to get even more real, so we’ll see.

The YouGov poll also showed that 60% of Americans believed ICE sometimes or often used unnecessary force against U.S. citizens who had not broken any immigration laws, while 52% of Americans expressed a “somewhat or very unfavorable” view of the agency – 13 points higher than the FBI.

55% of Americans also said ICE agents should be banned from wearing face coverings, while 48% said ICE agents should be forced to leave an area if ordered by a state governor.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.