Jimmy Kimmel Offers Trump His Emmy in Exchange for Pulling ICE from Minneapolis

Jimmy Kimmel displayed a table of his past awards as he offered President Donald Trump “any” or “all” of them in exchange for the promise to withdraw ICE from Minnesota and leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

During his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Kimmel framed the offer as a lesson drawn directly from Trump’s own political behaviour, referencing a recent spectacle involving Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize that same day.

“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck,” Kimmel said. “He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier right now. Look at how happy he is. Have you ever seen anyone happier than that for winning this prize? He didn’t even win.”

While condemning Trump’s acceptance of the prize, Kimmel argued the moment revealed a deeper political truth about how the president operates.

“Trump loves awards,” he noted. “Giving him an award, it’s the only way to get him to do anything.”

From there, the monologue shifted from satire to conditional bargaining.

“Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse,” Kimmel said, before laying out his terms – that the president remove ICE from Minneapolis and redeploy agents “back at the borders where they belong.”

In return, Kimmel offered a menu of accolades, including “the Daytime Emmy I won for Best Game Show host in 1999,” a Clio Award, a Webby Award, a Writers Guild Award, and even his 2015 Soul Train Award for “White Person of the Year.”

“The choice is yours,” he concluded. “I will personally deliver any, or even all of these, to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

