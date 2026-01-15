Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns of ‘Tremendous Clashes’ if Trump Takes ‘Extreme Step’ of Invoking the Insurrection Act

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin warned of dire repercussions in Minneapolis if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell demonstrations.

Protests have grown in Minneapolis since the ICE-involved shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good last week. A second shooting happened Wednesday after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said an officer “feared for his life” after being attacked by protesters.

Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.”

“Governor [Tim] Walz said about a week ago that he has the Minnesota National Guard on standby, so they’re prepared to deploy in case these altercations between protesters and ICE keep getting more violent and it’s necessary,” Griffin said.

She called it a “prudent action” by the governor, who was roundly criticized for delaying Guard deployment during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

“Now, the state National Guard is very, very, very different than federalizing U.S. Troops and putting them into American streets,” Griffin said, continuing:

I see the Insurrection Act as the most extreme step that a president could take to deal with quelling domestic protests. The last time I believe it was used was during the Rodney King protests in 1992. President Trump — I’ve said this before — he talked about doing it in the summer of 2020 — was ultimately talked out of it by General [Mark] Milley, Mark Esper and others, and it was a good thing because what happens is this: So, say governor Walz has the Minnesota National Guard who are there to make sure protesters aren’t getting injured and ICE officers aren’t getting injured. Then you bring in a federalized force that answers to the federal government. You could have tremendous clashes. You could have a lot of confusion about authority, and it makes this tinderbox situation even more dangerous.

Whoopi Goldberg added, “But that’s — I feel like that’s what he wants.”

“It is, and that’s what the mayor is referencing,” Sara Haines said of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D). “He said, ‘We cannot meet Donald Trump’s chaos with our own version of chaos.’ He said, ‘Be peaceful, don’t take the bait.'”

Watch the clip above via ABC.