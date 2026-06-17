‘Reverse Tourettes’: Miranda Devine Claims Trump Is ‘Almost Incapable of Lying’

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine insisted that President Donald Trump was “almost incapable of lying” during a talk with Glenn Beck.

Beck joined Devine for Wednesday’s episode of her show Pod Force One. At one point in the conversation, Beck told the story of a phone call he had early on with Trump. During that call, Beck explained to Trump his issues with tariffs. At the end of their lengthy talk, Trump acknowledged that, while he understood where Beck was coming from, he would still be moving forward with an economic policy heavily based on tariffs.

“And I thought, who says that?” Beck said. “Who says that to a guy that you just got on to your side, you listen to, and then go, ‘But I’m going to do it anyway. I don’t care what you say’? And I had such respect. Instead of going, ‘You know, you make some good points. Let me think about that,’ hang up the phone, and never think about it. He didn’t. He just told me the truth.”

Devine argued Beck’s exchange with Trump was an example of the president’s honesty, saying:

Everyone calls him a liar. He exaggerates, he uses hyperbole, but I think he’s almost incapable of lying. Like, he’s not very good at obfuscating when, you know, that he knows something. I’ve done interviews with him where I’ve known that he knows something, and I ask him the question — which I shouldn’t, really — but I ask him the question and he knows that I know, and he’s very uncomfortable because he doesn’t want to lie. So, he’s got these ways of sort of avoiding the question and so on; but unlike any politician I’ve ever known, who will look you in the eye and plausibly tell you something that’s the complete reverse of the truth, he just doesn’t seem to be able to do it. It’s almost like reverse Tourettes or something.

Devine also published a New York Post column earlier in the week fawning over Trump, titled, “Ageless President Trump keeps on winning at 80, and laughs in the face of his naysayers.”

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