‘The Fix Is In’: Scott Galloway Predicts Ghislaine Maxwell Will Publicly Exonerate Trump in Exchange for a Pardon

Scott Galloway and Kara Swisher ended the most recent episode of their Pivot podcast as they usually do, by offering their predictions for the weeks ahead – with Galloway arguing that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department has already communicated to Ghislaine Maxwell that if she exonerates the president in the Epstein case, he will eventually pardon her.

“The fix is in. Someone has communicated to Ghislaine Maxwell that if she were to provide state’s evidence or testimony that in any way reflects well on the president, that the president has a habit of pardoning people towards the end of his administration,” Galloway said, adding:

And there’s nothing like jail to convince you to lie and do whatever you need to do to get out of jail. I think the fix is in. What we’re gonna have is something resembling, it’ll be a kangaroo court where they took testimony, pretend to take it seriously, pretend they’re pursuing the truth. And all evidence from Ghislaine Maxwell will show that the president, while he was a friend and showed errors in judgment, was not involved in any illicit or illegal activity. And then on the eve before Trump takes off and JD Vance is elected president, or in my opinion, if I were to bet on anyone right now, and I might do this on Polymarket, is someone you mentioned earlier. People vastly underestimate Governor Newsom. He is the only one pushing back right now. I believe if I had to bet on anyone, he would be the president. But anyways, whoever, 30 days before the president, the next president is inaugurated, she will be pardoned.”

“Uh-huh, okay,” replied Swisher, adding, “Well, we’ll see.”

“Just so you know, two things. Ghislaine Maxwell is a liar. She faced two perjury charges stemming from these accusations,” Swisher continued before tearing into Maxwell:

She lied under oath around Epstein. They dropped those things because she also had a sex trafficking conviction she received in December of 2021. So, let me just say, she’s a sex trafficker.

“So, think about that people, that he’s going to let off a sex, a convicted sex trafficker who is probably just as equally culpable in what happened,” Swisher argued.

“We need a special counsel with Matt Gaetz. Are we in a simulation here? Literally, are we in a simulation?” Galloway joked in reply.

“I just am like, Ghislaine Maxwell is a terrible person and should die in prison. Again, the focus is off the people it should be on, which is these young women who are terrified now because the president is trying to cover this up. And that’s what the president is doing,” Swisher replied, adding:

He’s trying to cover up a sex trafficking scandal where his name is involved. And so everybody, all this stuff, whether you’re going to get Trump or not get Trump, just remember all these possibly hundreds of women they think were sexually abused here. And that is lost in this entire thing.

“Even worse, hundreds of girls,” Galloway added, as Swisher agreed, “Girls, exactly.”

“People have correctly corrected me and said, these are not underage women, they are girls,” added Galloway.

“They are girls. And that is what we should be focusing on, and we never have. And these, they’re women now, they’re older,” Swisher argued, adding, “They, they’re not here, they have been traumatized, and Trump is further traumatizing them with this fucking circus. And that’s what we need to focus in on. That’s my, and we won’t.”

“My prediction is we won’t, because we don’t value the lives of young women as much as we do rich, old, you know, syphilitic. These are syphilitic men. Anyway, your prediction, that she’s going to be, that this is going to happen,” continued Swisher.

“The fix is in. She’s going to be pardoned 30 to 60 days before the end of his term,” Galloway doubled down.

A bit later in the conversation, Galloway took aim at Trump’s DOJ and accused the government of running cover for Trump.

“A real attorney general has a group of people who are doing nothing but trying to convince people to narc and impugn more powerful people. They work their way up the chain. This is the first Department of Justice that an attorney general who is trying to figure out a way to get people to flip and exonerate people more senior than them,” Galloway argued, adding:

This is exactly what they are not supposed to do. They’re supposed to be, truth to power, the law affects everyone, means that quite frankly, you work your way up the food chain. You’re a small time dealer. This is how we’re going to give you one year in prison and not 10. You’re going to help us find the kingpin here and put him in prison. They realize that the key to law enforcement is that the more senior, more powerful, more mendacious you get in criminal activity, the more important it is that that person get put away. You want to punish, you want a progressive, just as we’re supposed to have a progressive tax structure, which is part of our culture, we’re supposed to have a progressive criminal prosecution structure that says the more senior and powerful, the more damage you’re doing, the more we try to find the truth on you. And this is entirely the opposite. Let’s give her a pardon if she lowers the heat on the most powerful person in the world. I think this one is so obvious.

“I know that, but again, I want to stress to Pam Bondi, these are hundreds of girls, and you horrible, shameful person to do this. And this is the woman who sexually abused them. Absolutely, 100 percent has been convicted of that,” Swisher added.

Listen to the full episode here.