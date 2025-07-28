Democrats Hit Rock Bottom in Devastating New Poll Showing Voters Still Prefer Trump — By a Lot

Democrats hit rock bottom in a new Wall Street Journal that found that voters trust the GOP more on almost every major issue.

According to the survey of 1,500 registered voters, which was conducted between July 16 and 20, a whopping 63% of the public views the Democratic Party unfavorably — “the highest share in Journal polls dating to 1990.” Just 33%, meanwhile, have a favorable view.

Both President Donald Trump and the GOP are also underwater, but not by nearly the margins the Democrats are. Trump is viewed favorably by 45% and unfavorably by 52%, while Republicans are viewed favorably by 43% and unfavorably by 54%.

That means that Democrats have a net favorability rating of -30, as compared to Trump’s -7 and the GOP’s -11 net rating — and that more than nine months after it handed unified control of the federal government over to the Republicans, the party remains in the wilderness.

What’s more is that voters believe Republicans in Congress are better suited to handle the economy, inflation, immigration, illegal immigration, tariffs, foreign policy and Ukraine. The only issues Democrats boast advantages with are healthcare and vaccines.

John Anzalone, the Democratic pollster responsible for working on the poll alongside longtime Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, commented on the results by observing that ““The Democratic brand is so bad that they don’t have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party.”

“Until they reconnect with real voters and working people on who they’re for and what their economic message is, they’re going to have problems,” he added.

The survey’s margin of error is 2.5%, and respondents were contacted on their landlines and cell phones.