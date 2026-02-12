Comedian Tim Dillon dedicated a portion of his latest podcast to torching FBI Director Kash Patel as a “big fat liar” when it comes to the Epstein files.

Dillon revisited Patel’s congressional testimony in September where he claimed there was “no credible information” that convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking girls for anyone but himself. The claim at the time received bipartisan pushback and was slammed by some of Epstein’s victims.

Dillon argued that files released through the Department of Justice related to Epstein since September only make Patel’s claim look even more ludicrous.

“Everyone in the world now knows that there was 100% a human trafficking operation where Jeffrey Epstein was procuring girls for wealthy and powerful people. Everybody knows that. Friend of the show, Kash Patel, let’s see what he got out of it,” Dillon said before cutting to the clip of Patel.

Patel said at the time that he would “bring a case yesterday” if he had proof that Epstein trafficked for anyone other than himself.

Critics have questioned Patel’s claim, noting longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years for sex trafficking. The DOJ said at the time of her sentencing that she sex trafficked in coordination with Epstein.

“You don’t have to be the director of the FBI to see that this guy’s trafficking women. He’s trafficking underage women. You don’t have to. So Kash Patel’s a liar! He’s a big fat liar! He’s a liar and he should resign and step down because he’s lying,” Dillon said.

Dillon referred to multiple released-Epstein files, including one where a person whose name is redacted messaged Epstein saying, “Thank you for a fun night. Your littlest girl was a little naughty.” That message was in 2017.

Lawmakers have also taken issue with an FBI document redacting names of people originally listed as co-conspirators, including former CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lesley Groff.

An earlier message sent by Epstein referred to loving a “torture video.” The name of the recipient was redacted.

Dillon’s takedown of Patel has earned bipartisan praise.

“This is one of the best podcasts anyone has ever done EVER,” friend Joe Rogan, who voted for President Donald Trump, wrote on X, calling Dillon the “greatest ranter that has ever lived.”

Dillon argued in his podcast the redacted names are likely “pedophiles” and the administration is protecting them.

“It is a lie and he’s bad at it. He’s terrible at it and we knew it was a lie when he said it. And now it’s such a lie. It’s actually funny. It’s like a junkie who’s like, no, I’m just tired. Like, we know you’re on drugs. He’s lying and he knows he’s lying. And he does that thing. When you’re a liar, you’re like, you kind of have an out-of-body experience where you go, is this working?” Dillon said, arguing Patel was protecting the “lie” when he referred to available information.

“He knows he’s lying. When he says that, he goes, the information we have, he knows his lying,” Dillon said.

Watch above via The Tim Dillon Show.

