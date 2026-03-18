Tucker Carlson Claims Israel Is ‘In Charge’ if You Can’t Criticize It — But 77% of His Videos Criticize Israel

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Tucker Carlson is worried about Americans being censored for criticizing Israel. But based on his YouTube output, it doesn’t look like that is much of an issue for him.

“It’s spooky. I’ve never been the guy who runs around and is [like] ‘Israel runs the United States!’ — overstatement, and I certainly don’t want to think that,” Carlson said on the latest episode of The Tucker Carlson Show on Monday. “But like, if you can’t criticize a foreign country, then that country is in charge, right? I mean, what other country should I draw?”

“I cant really provide you with a cogent one,” his guest Glenn Greenwald answered.

That came a moment after Greenwald said President Donald Trump’s administration “forced” universities like Harvard to adopt “speech codes” last year, after the administration accused the college of not doing enough to protect Jewish students from anti-Semitic harassment. A federal judge later ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully terminated $2.2 billion in funding and “used anti-Semitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities.”

Carlson’s content seems to be enough to prove Israel is not “in charge” of the U.S., though.

His YouTube channel has put out 13 videos in the last month, and 10 of them have either mentioned Israel in the title and/or included an eerie picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That’s 77% of his production since mid-February.

Carlson’s interview with Greenwald checked both boxes. The title said it would examine “Netanyahu’s desperate new attempt for power,” and it featured a sinister-looking Netanyahu in the featured image, alongside the Statue of Liberty apparently going up in flames.

Other recent examples include a clip titled “Israel’s War on Iran,” a featured image that includes Trump and Netanyahu and warns about the “Great American Betrayal,” and a video on the “looming nuclear war” that included a picture of a smirking Netanyahu and missiles firing off all around him.

You can see some of those below:

Carlson has also argued Operation Epic Fury is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel, as well as called the joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

Carlson’s relentless anti-Israel bent hasn’t resulted in the suppression of his content. His YouTube channel — which he launched shortly after getting fired by Fox News in 2023 — has 5.4 million subscribers; that’s 1.2 million more than Megyn Kelly, and about 500,000 fewer than Candace Owens, another anti-Israel commentator. His Israel-focused videos have averaged 1.7 million views on YouTube in the last month

So yeah, it doesn’t look like Carlson’s criticism of Israel has resulted in any censorship.

You can watch him and Greenwald above.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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