Israeli Government to Sue NY Times Over Story Alleging Its Guards Are Raping Prisoners

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered preparations for a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times after the paper published a column alleging “brutal sexual abuse” of Palestinians held in Israeli detention facilities.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and also shared by Netanyahu’s office, the government condemned the allegations as “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel,” announcing it would pursue legal action over an opinion piece by columnist Nicholas Kristof.

Following the publication by Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times of one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press, which also received the backing of the newspaper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 14, 2026

Netanyahu followed with a personal statement:

Today I instructed my legal advisers to consider the harshest legal action against The New York Times and Nicholas Kristof. They defamed the soldiers of Israel and perpetuated a blood libel about rape, trying to create a false symmetry between the genocidal terrorists of Hamas… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 14, 2026

In the article, published as an opinion piece under the headline “The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians,” Kristof wrote of accounts by several individuals, including one detainee who alleged he had been sexually abused in an area where other prisoners had suffered similar treatment, claiming he “found other people’s vomit, blood and broken teeth crushed into his skin.”

The column also included allegations that another prisoner was “penetrated” by a dog while in Israeli custody.

The article sparked widespread backlash, including from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which initially called the story “one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press” while calling the allegations “baseless” and trashing Kristof as a “propagandist.”

Today, the @nytimes chose to publish one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press. In an unfathomable inversion of reality, and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused.

Israel – whose… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2026

In response, The Times stood firmly behind Kristof’s reporting on Tuesday and Wednesday after criticism from Israeli officials intensified.

In a statement, The Times said Kristof “draws together on-the-record accounts and cites several analyses documenting the practice of sexual violence and abuse conducted by various parts of Israel’s security forces and settlers.”

The newspaper added that the column, described as a “deeply reported piece of opinion journalism” that begins “with a proposition to readers: ‘Whatever our views of the Middle East conflict, we should be able to unite in condemning rape.’”

It also defended the sourcing behind the article, saying: “The accounts of the 14 men and women he interviewed were corroborated with other witnesses, whenever possible, and with people the victims confided in – that includes family members and lawyers.”

Mediaite has reached out to The Times for comment regarding the Israeli government’s vow of legal action.

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