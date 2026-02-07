MAGA influencer and self-proclaimed Hitler admirer Nick Fuentes declared he “cannot wait” for Democrats to win the House in the midterms and unravel the “corruption” in President Donald Trump’s administration.

On his podcast this week, Fuentes predicted Trump may even be “impeached” and he warned voters should not “bail” him out, but instead “stay home.”

He said:

I cannot wait for the Democrats to take the House, they subpoena and investigate Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski and they find so much corruption. It’s going to make the impeachments during Trump 1 look like a joke. All that stuff about Paul Manafort and the business documents and the Ukrainian phone call. The corruption that they will discover when the Democrats are in the House, it’s going to make all that stuff look like a joke, and they’re just going to keep stacking it up on top of [JD] Vance. We’re going to be in our war with Iran. The Middle East is going to be a mess. The economy is going to be a mess. The Trump Administration is corrupt. He might even be impeached. You are fu**ed. And we are not going to bail you out, sorry. 2026, I’m telling people to stay home. You know what my message is in 2026? Stay home. We got to vote to get back on track. F**k you.

Fuentes has been critical of the administration on multiple fronts, including the release of files related to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. He’s also claimed the administration has not committed enough to mass deportation efforts.

"I cannot wait for the Democrats to take the House." Nick Fuentes tells everyone to "STAY HOME" in 2026. pic.twitter.com/RTNPzOg1uO — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) February 6, 2026

He blasted White House advisor Stephen Miller, his wife Katie Miller, and others for dismissing the Epstein files as a “hoax.”

“I’m so done with these f**king people,” he wrote on X this week.

Stephen Miller’s Jewish wife says the Epstein Files are a “Democrat Hoax.” Meanwhile Stephen retweets Lindsey Graham and Randy Fine all day. I’m so done with these fucking people. https://t.co/r6rUNW95MR — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) February 6, 2026

Vance recently told Fuentes to “eat s**t” over racist comments he’s made about his wife and children’s Indian identity.

“On Fuentes, I’ve criticized him in the past, but let me be clear: anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s**t. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States,” he told the UnHerd podcast.

