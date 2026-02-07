Trump Attacks Woman Reporter On AF1 Over Claim About ‘MAGA Base’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump attacked Washington Post White House reporter Natalie Allison for asking him a question about the “MAGA base” and their desire for more deportations.

The president drew sharp criticism this week for his attack on CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

The president flipped out on Collins as he took questions during a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon, raging at her for asking about concerns from survivors over the rollout of the newest Epstein Files dump.

Trump emerged into the press cabin aboard Air Force One Friday night to take questions from reporters as he flew to Mar-a-lago for the weekend.

When Allison asked about the president’s base, Trump immediately asked for her outlet, attacked it, and said she had a “bad attitude”:

WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE REPORTER NATALIE ALLISON: Mr. President, a number of people in the MAGA base say they aren’t satisfied with the administration just focusing on deporting violent criminals. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Who are you with? WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE REPORTER NATALIE ALLISON: I’m Natalie Allison with the Washington Post. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Washington–, well you’re having a hard time getting readers. Washington Post is doing very poorly. Go ahead. You have a very bad attitude! Go ahead, please. REPORTER: Well, a number of people in your base say that they want to see all illegal immigrants deported even ones who are otherwise law-abiding. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Let me tell you about my base, let me tell about my base. My base has never been stronger. My base is me and other very good people, people that love our country. And if you talk about my base or the MAGA base, you could call it a lot into America First base. They couldn’t be more thrilled. We have crime down to the lowest level that has been in 125 years. We have a border that’s totally closed. We have all the things that our base wanted and we have the best economy in history. Prices are down, we inherited very high prices, and the highest inflation in the history of our country. Think of it, the highest in — or 48 years. Some people say 48 years, but I’ll take either one. So my base is very happy.

Later in the gaggle, Trump lashed out at a reporter who offended him with a question about the now-deleted post depicting President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Watch above via Pool.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!