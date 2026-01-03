Polymarket Gambler Raises Eyebrows With $400,000 Win on Maduro Ouster — Just Days After Joining Betting Platform

Cómo se dice “That was quick” in Spanish?

One Polymarket bettor has drawn the attention of many X users after winning more than $400,000 betting on Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro being ousted just days after joining the platform.

The account started placing bets on Maduro being booted on December 31, 2025; the account made several bets on Maduro being removed by the end of January, starting with a New Year’s Eve bet for $1,238.34.

That account started adding to its position over the next few days, including multiple bets of $6,000 or more. There was an $85 bet mixed in there as well for good measure.

All in, the account bet $32,538.34 and redeemed $436,759.61 on Saturday morning, hours after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had captured Maduro and his wife.

The $404,000 win raised eyebrows, considering the account had only just started betting on Polymarket and had only made a few other bets — all of which were tied to the U.S. invading Venezuela.

Left-wing political researcher Tyson Brody spotted there was a new account that had made big gains on its Venezuela bets.

“Some war related insider trading?” the ex-Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders researcher asked.

Popular sports and business commentator Joe Pompliano reposted Brody and noted the aforementioned account that made $400K betting on Maduro’s ouster.

“Insider trading is not only allowed on prediction markets; it’s encouraged,” he said.

A handful of X accounts then started to joke the insider was Barron Trump.

Others commented on the $400,000 cash out and several other big winners.

The focus on Polymarket on Saturday comes as some U.S. lawmakers have called for tightening regulation around the site and other prediction markets. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Friday said the sites “need to be stopped” and predicted the Supreme Court will review their legality.

