Trump Administration Announces Hundreds of Flights Out of the Caribbean Cancelled for Venezuelan Operation

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced Saturday afternoon what many airline passengers out of the Caribbean already knew: hundreds of flights have been cancelled due to the Trump administration’s military action in Venezuela and subsequent transportation of ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife to the United States.

Duffy posted to social media that the Federal Aviation Administration “Restricted the airspace in the Caribbean and Venezuela to ensure the SAFETY of the flying public.”

“When appropriate, these airspace restrictions will be lifted. Please work with your airlines directly if your flight has been impacted,” he added.

MS NOW reported that the air traffic disruption is significant since Saturday is one of the most traveled days of the year for Americans looking to get home after the New Year’s holiday.

“This whole military operation in the Caribbean this morning and late last night has thrown the American transport system really into a tailspin,” reported Josh Einiger. “Think about this: This is one of the biggest travel days of the year. It is now the Saturday after New Year’s. Everyone is trying to get home. Hundreds of flights have been canceled because the U.S. FAA has shut down airspace in that area in the whole Caribbean. So hundreds of flights — JetBlue, Delta, American, United — all of them canceling flights.”

Einiger said that the airspace shutdown has caused a “ripple effect throughout the U.S. Aviation business.”

“Right now, it’s going to take several days before the airlines — You know, this is the dance that we see when there are irregular operations across the country — It’s going to take a while for things to get back to normal for people trying to get back from the holidays,” he said.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are being flown to New York City where they’ll be incarcerated at the Manhattan Detention Center in Brooklyn to await trial, according to the administration.

