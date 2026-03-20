CBS News Announces It’s Killing Its Entire News Radio Division Amid New Layoffs

Some major changes are underway at CBS News with two emails sent out on Friday revealing new layoffs, as well as the outlet’s news radio service being shuttered.

CBS News President and executive editor Tom Cibrowski and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss announced the layoffs and news radio decision in a pair of emails obtained by Mediaite.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time for those who will be leaving CBS News. Because these aren’t just names on a list. They are talented, committed colleagues who have been critical to our success. We’ll treat them all with care and respect,” Cibrowski and Weiss wrote in the email confirming layoffs that had previously been rumored to be coming.

In another email obtained by Mediaite through a source familiar with the situation, it was announced that the CBS News Radio team and hundreds of affiliated stations were informed that service will be cut off in May.

The message reads:

Today, we informed our CBS News Radio team and approximately 700 affiliated stations that we will end the service on May 22, 2026. Unfortunately, this decision means that all positions within the CBS News Radio team are being eliminated. We understand how difficult this news is for our staff and their colleagues, who have worked side by side with us to cover some of the most significant stories of our time. While this was a necessary decision, it was not an easy one. A shift in radio station programming strategies, coupled with challenging economic realities, has made it impossible to continue the service. We are sharing this announcement now to fulfill our commitments to our radio partners and affiliates, which require advance notice of the service’s conclusion. For nearly 100 years, CBS News Radio has delivered original reporting to the nation—from Edward R. Murrow’s World War II reports in London to today’s daily White House updates. Our signature broadcast, “World News Roundup,” remains the longest-running newscast in the country. CBS News Radio served as the foundation for everything we have built since 1927. The coming weeks will be difficult for the team members who have worked tirelessly at CBS News Radio. We are committed to supporting these valued colleagues with care and respect as we wind down operations. They have been critical to our success and remain treasured friends and professionals. We thank them deeply for their contributions.

CBS News Radio kicked off in 1927. Service ending is just the latest major change to come to CBS following Weiss taking over as editor-in-chief. Weiss took the new position following a merger between Paramount and Skydance receiving FCC approval last year.

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