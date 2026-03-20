WATCH: Student Announcer Gives Instant-Classic Call in Stunning NCAA Tourney Upset

A student announcer from High Point University provided an appropriately exhilarating call in the team’s stunning upset win Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.

High Point entered the tournament as the 12th seed in the West region. The Panthers took on fifth-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. With High Point trailing late in the second half, 3-point specialist Chase Johnston helped mount the comeback with several clutch shots. When the Panthers were down eight with five minutes remaining, he pulled up from the half-court logo and drilled the shot to cut the deficit to five.

CHASE JOHNSTON FROM THE LOGO 🎯 pic.twitter.com/BW4gGNkHW2 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

Then, with under a minute left and his team still down four, Johnston hit another 3-pointer to make it just a one-point game.

NICK BOYD CAN'T BE STOPPED AND NEITHER CAN CHASE JOHNSTON 🤯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UEGfU57pex — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

Roughly 40 seconds later, High Point forced a Wisconsin miss and grabbed the rebound. One of Johnston’s teammates found him sprinting to the other side of the floor for the go-ahead layup. The shot was first 2-pointer Johnston had made all season.

FIRST 2-POINTER OF THE YEAR FOR CHASE JOHNSTON 😱 HIGH POINT LEADS!!! pic.twitter.com/N2ZWYSb9Dz — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2026

The Panthers sealed the win with a block on the other end.

High Point’s student radio team, comprised of play-by-play announcer Jimmy Rosselli and color commentator Griffin Wright, more than delivered on the moment.

“Throw on the glass slippers!” Rosselli said as Wright pointed to the sky in disbelief. “It’s a Cinderella story in Portland, Oregon! For the first time in program history, High Point breaks through! We will see you in the round of 32! Oh, what a feeling!”

HELLO SATURDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/aLqSp4XyC3 — The Jimmy and Griff Show (@JimmyandGriff) March 19, 2026

The broadcast team was widely praised online for the performance.

This is fantastic https://t.co/fGFeq2zUZG — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) March 20, 2026

This is worth your time!! Fun to watch these guys living a dream https://t.co/P4BJDTKt3L — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) March 20, 2026

I've watched this clip so many times.

Love this for @JimmyandGriff and, of course, @HighPointSports!

What a cool moment for these young, future journalists! https://t.co/wpr7gZ4IxK — Kelly Rippin WLWT (@KellyRippin) March 20, 2026

This guy is a natural https://t.co/RMyZl7ODa6 — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) March 20, 2026

I love it when passion, talent, and opportunity mesh for student journalists. These young men will go as far as they want. https://t.co/BqrLcxVl8V — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) March 20, 2026

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