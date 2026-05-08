‘Don’t Be a Glazer’: Charlamagne Tha God Grills Dana White Over His Friend Trump’s ‘Failures’

Charlamagne Tha God pressed UFC head Dana White on Friday about his friendship with President Donald Trump and whether he could ever confront him about his “failing the people.”

White joined Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club where Charlamagne referenced an interview White did recently with Katie Miller in which he declared doesn’t he doesn’t “give a s**t” if he or the UFC have lost business because of his association to the president.

White has called Trump a longtime “friend” and thanked him for showing early support to the UFC, which will hold an event at the White House over the summer.

“I can understand that, you know, that’s your friend, but when your friend has a disapproval rating of 62%, record high, people say they don’t like his handling of the Iran war, the economy’s s**ty, cost of living for people is f**ked up, why can’t you tell your friend he’s failing the people? As a friend!” Charlamagne said.

“He’s the president of the United States,” White replied.

“He’s still your friend though!” Charlamagne said.

“Yeah, I know. But you know, for me to get involved in, it’s like if your friend had a — I’m sure people disagree with you that are friends with you and everybody has friends that you disagree [with], doesn’t mean you’re not friends with them anymore,” White said.

Charlamagne continued pressing White for several minutes about his relationship to Trump.

“Oh, no, I didn’t say you shouldn’t be friends with them. I just said, why can’t you tell your friend he’s failing the people? Because these are the same people who make UFC a success,” the radio host said.

“I don’t know if I agree that he’s failing the people. I think that when the president is done in three years, people will look back on and realize a lot of the good things. See, I’m closer to him, too, and I see all the good thing that he does that a lot of people either don’t see or don’t want to see,” White shot back.

Charlamagne noted the economy again and high costs, saying the people struggling are the ones who pay for and support the UFC.

🚨 @danawhite speaks candidly about how the UFC business has been directly impacted by his relationship with Trump, and Dana explains why he only wants to do business with people he’s aligned with. “We have a real friendship.” — Dana White 👀 Tap in for the full conversation on… pic.twitter.com/2JQqkeKVbN — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) May 8, 2026

“You’re never going to have a president that sits in the White House that everybody approves 100% of everything they do and not everything is always going to be perfect. You’re going to some things that work out great and a lot of things that don’t. It’s no different than running a business or any other thing. Nobody’s ever going to absolutely perfect when they’re the president of the United States,” White said.

He described his relationship with Trump as “personal” and Charlamagne then advised him not to be a “glazer” for the president.

“But don’t be a glazer though, Dana,” Charlamagne said.

“Don’t be a what?” White asked.

“A glazer. Like somebody that just tells him he’s great,” Charlamagne explained. “A yes man, basically.”

“I don’t think anybody’s ever accused me of being a yes man,” White assured him, adding that he doesn’t consider himself an “overly political person.”

The pair still squeezed more out of their debate before Charlamagne’s co-hosts jumped in with other topics. Charlamagne noted many argue Trump’s association to the UFC helped him with young male voters, something White could be seen as responsible for.

“I’m okay with that,” White said.

After White acknowledged that’s a fairly “political” stance, Charlamagne followed up by asking, “So you’re responsible for the high tariffs and the high inflation costs?”

“I guess so,” White said, chuckling at the accusation. “I guess so if that’s the way you want to look at it. It’s all my fault.”

“I’m just saying that’s essentially what you’re saying,” Charlamagne shot back.

“I mean, that’s not the way I look at it, but I guess I could see why you would look at it that way,” White said. “And you could, you know, frame it like that.”

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

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