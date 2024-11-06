Charlamagne Warns Dems Against Just Chalking Up Trump Win To ‘Racism, Sexism’: ‘Democrats Might Just Be Really Out of Touch’

Charlamagne tha God warned Democrats against simply chalking up former President Donald Trump’s election victory to “racism” and “sexism.”

On Wednesday’s The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne reacted to Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris by saying he’s trying to remain “optimistic,” but admitting he expects a “revenge tour” from Trump.

“The only thing I can pray is Donald Trump gets back in the White House and he’s not looking for revenge, he’s actually looking to unite. You’ve got to be a president for all Americans,” he said.

In a segment near the end of the show where the radio host said he wanted to speak directly to voters, Charlamagne argued Trump won on two issues: the economy and the border:

Democrats are going to be looking for someone to blame. Let me be the first to tell you it’s not just one thing. I personally feel like Donald Trump speaks to people’s grievances better than Democrats do. I know people are going to talk about misinformation and the dumbing down of society, I understand all of that, but you don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t pay your bills. You don’t have to be intelligent to know you can’t afford groceries. People will forget what you did, they will forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.

Economic gains don’t matter, he added, when inflation is still affecting the cost of everyday items like groceries. Voters, he said, remember being more “financially stable” under Trump. Democrats have also failed on messaging when it comes to the southern border, according to Charlamagne.

He encouraged Democrats to look at themselves before pointing fingers at “racism” and “sexism”:

I don’t think it’s fair to just chalk up Trump winning to racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-semitism, yes, he tapped into all of the worst things America has ever had to offer and there are a lot of people who agree his rhetoric and voted for him because of those reasons, but I truly believe most people voted for him because they want more money in their pockets and they want to feel safe.

While the radio host did not concede that Trump would be better on any of these issues, he admitted the Republican was better at selling a convincing message to Americans while Democrats felt as though they were “ignoring” the issues.

Democrats, he declared, might just be “really out touch” with voters:

I’m not saying Donald Trump is going to fix all of that. I’m saying Donald Trump has made people feel like he will fix all of that in a way that Democrats haven’t. Once again, don’t just chalk it up to racism, sexism. Okay, I believe those things play a role, but at the end of the day, it’s the economy stupid and Democrats might just be really out of touch with what everyday Americans are feeling.

Charlamagne also partially blamed Harris’s loss on President Joe Biden. The radio host was one of the first to call for Biden to drop his reelection campaign, and he argued on Wednesday that if Biden had made it clear he was not running again a year or two ahead of when he dropped his campaign, it would have given Harris or someone else better time to prepare for the race.

“They could have done a proper primary, picked a candidate, I think the VP probably still would have been the best choice, but I think Biden is one of the bigger issues here that people aren’t going to want to talk about, but should,” he said.

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.