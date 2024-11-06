NY AG Letitia James Vows to Fight Trump ‘Retribution’ As All Criminal Cases Poised to Be Shut Down

New York Attorney General Letitia James told reporters Wednesday she would fight former President Donald Trump if he used the presidency to seek “retribution” against her after his Tuesday election win.

James, whose office went after Trump in a civil trial that saw him banned from conducting business in New York for three years, also signaled she would work with him when necessary.

As Trump’s legal issues are expected to largely disappear following his historic defeat of Vice President Kamla Harris, James addressed the media Wednesday afternoon. James said:

We have been working both in my office and with other Democratic AGs across this country to make sure that we would be ready to respond to any attempt to roll back our rights. So here we are. We studied their platforms. We’ve identified certain possibilities, fact patterns. We’ve created contingency plans. So no matter what the next administration throws at us. We’re ready. We’re ready to respond to their attacks. We’re ready to respond to any attempts to cut or eliminate any funding to the great state of New York, as the governor outlined. So just so despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge, or retribution. We will continue to protect our most vulnerable and marginalized among us. Because it is my sworn duty and responsibility to lead that fight. Working with the governor of this great state, Kathy Hochul. This is not the time to be fearful, New York. But faithful and steadfast. Knowing that I, as the attorney general, along with my entire team, we are guardians of the law. And we are prepared, my friends, to fight back. Thank you.

James also congratulated Trump on his election win.

Her office brought a civil case against Trump, accusing his company of fraudulent business practices in which the Trump Organization inflated the worth of its assets to secure favorable loan terms from banks.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron banned the president-elect from running a New York-based business for three years and ordered him and his company to pay a $354 million penalty.

Trump, who categorized the case as a political witch hunt, is awaiting sentencing after a Manhattan criminal jury found him guilty of 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

The country’s 45th and soon-to-be 47th president also has unresolved legal issues in Georgia and two federal cases against him – one for allegedly mishandling classified documents and another for election interference.

As Politico noted, Trump’s criminal cases are expected to essentially disappear with his election win:

Trump’s imminent return to the White House shatters years of work by special counsel Jack Smith to convict Trump for his attempt to subvert the 2020 election and for the stockpile of classified documents he kept at his Florida estate. It halts the prosecution he is facing in Georgia for his 2020 election plot as well. It almost certainly allows Trump to postpone any sentence on his New York conviction for covering up a hush money scheme in 2016.

Watch above via Fox News.