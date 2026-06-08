Richard Gere Fumes ‘Maniac’ Trump Has ‘Dismantled’ Everything Good About USA

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Actor Richard Gere branded President Donald Trump a “maniac” and complained he has “dismantled” everything good about the United States during his time in the White House.

Gere bashed the president during an interview at the Oslo Freedom Forum on June 2. The “Internal Affairs” star also griped that the U.S. resembled Nazi Germany by simply voting Trump into office; he said this became apparent to him while reflecting on a trip to the Dachau concentration camp.

“They show the process since the 1930s, the transformation of German society and German government and how quickly it happened there. Good people turned into monsters,” Gere said. “And I saw this process in the U.S.”

A moment earlier, Gere said America is at an all-time low.

“We’re living in the darkest moment that I’ve experienced in this planet. Who ever thought America could turn like this? Whoever thought that a maniac like this would be the president of the United States? And dismantle—”

The Norwegian crowd started to clap, but Gere held up his hand and told them to hush up because it was a serious moment.

“Dismantle all the good things,” he continued. “America’s never been a perfect place, but it has a perfect ideal that it’s moving towards and always has. And it’s been self-corrective. The first day, this guy dismantled almost everything that was good about the U.S. government and the U.S. people. How is this possible? Because we went to sleep.”

This was not the first time Gere has made his disdain for Trump known. He called Trump a “bully” and a “thug” at a Spanish awards show last year, and made a similar claim about the U.S. being in a “very dark place.”

Gere last week went on to say he “of course” didn’t vote for Trump, but he still should have done more to stop the president from getting into the White House.

Watch above.

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