JD Vance Makes Curious Plea for Americans to ‘Vote Against the Crazy Leadership in Washington DC’

Vice President JD Vance made an interesting word choice on Monday when he called for Americans to “vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.”

That comment jumped out at some — considering Vance’s boss President Donald Trump is in the White House. And also because his fellow Republicans control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

He made the remark while giving a speech at Milbank Manufacturing in Kansas City, Missouri. It came as he was telling the crowd he doesn’t expect them to agree with Republicans on every issue, but that he still believed his party was much better suited than the Democrats to address the needs of the American people.

“If you want to make America great, if you want to protect your jobs and hopefully build jobs in this beautiful factory, if you want to make our streets even safer, if you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.” Vance said.

He continued, saying Americans need to “vote against the congressional leadership that will stand and say ‘We care more about illegal aliens than we do American citizens.'”

Vance’s quote was quickly clipped and shared on X — and many users mocked him for it.

MS NOW contributor Molly Jong-Fast reacted to the clip by saying “Wait, remind me who’s in leadership right now?” Plenty of others made similar quips and observations.

You'll never guess what party controls the House, Senate, White House and Supreme Court https://t.co/OmUt9ENZoa — Noah Gilbert (@Noahgilberto19) May 18, 2026

Republicans control all three branches of government. https://t.co/SL4yo7mbsf — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 18, 2026

Vance is campaigning for the Democrats now? https://t.co/TVZouvt8ME — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) May 18, 2026

Wait, remind me who’s in leadership right now? https://t.co/oC2pO3jtX0 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 18, 2026

Vance lamented at other points in his speech that the Dems do not resemble the party his grandparents supported. “How do we get to a political party that promotes fraud and illegal immigration?” Vance asked at one point.

He said Blue states have not been very helpful with his anti-fraud task force’s attempts to weed out scams.

“I’m asking you to vote for Republicans because at least we know who we fight for. And we fight for you,” Vance said. “And I’m asking you to vote against Democrats because they don’t know who they fight for.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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