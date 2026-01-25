Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent verbally brawled with ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday over the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis a day earlier, with Bessent saying it was a “tragedy” that could have been avoided if Pretti brought a homemade sign instead of a gun to protest.

Karl asked Bessent about the shooting right before his interview on This Week concluded.

“As a member of the Trump candidate, are you concerned to see another American citizen ends up dead, shot by federal law enforcement?”

Bessent said it was a “tragedy” before taking a moment to slam Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for “fomenting chaos” in his state. Walz had “stirred up” anti-ICE protesters with his previous comments like when he called ICE the “modern-day Gestapo” of President Donald Trump, Bessent said.

He then echoed what Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino said on Sunday — that it was horrific that Pretti died, but that his decision to carry a gun on Saturday increased the likelihood of a violent interaction with federal agents.

“I am sorry this gentleman is dead, but he did bring a 9 mm semi-automatic weapon with two cartridges to what was supposed to be a peaceful protest,” Bessent said.

That’s when things got a bit fiery between him and Karl.

“Yeah, as you know, he was an ICE nurse, worked for the Veteran’s Administration, and there’s no evidence he brandished the gun whatsoever,” Karl replied a moment later.

“But he brought a gun!” Bessent shouted back. “he brought a gun. Have you ever gone to a protest—”

“We do have a Second Amendment in this country—” Karl started to say.

Bessent then asked Karl several times if he had ever been to a protest. Karl said he has only went as a journalist, not as an attendee.

“I’ve been to a protest,” Bessent said. “Guess what? I didn’t bring a gun, I brought a billboard.”

The interview ended on that comment.

Watch above via ABC.

