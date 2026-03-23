WATCH: British Pundit Throws Newspapers at the Camera During Heated Rant — Causing His Feed to Malfunction

British presenter and comedian Mark Dolan admitted he “went too far” on his TalkTV show when an on-air segment on immigration devolved into the host tossing newspapers at the studio’s expensive camera equipment.

During Monday’s show, Dolan lamented, “There’s nothing in the studio to throw around,” before coming out of his anchor chair to grab a stack of tabloid newspapers.

🚨STATEMENT I’m sorry, I went too far My apologies to the management of @TalkTV I will pay for any damage to the camera equipment pic.twitter.com/zvz2ywkr4q — Mark Dolan (@mrmarkdolan) March 23, 2026

“It’s the Boris way. It’s a quarter of a trillion pounds, right?” said Dolan, who was by then firmly back in his chair. The graphic beneath him read: “CIVIL WAR: Labor Rebels Threaten Commons Showdown Over Immigration Crackdown.”

“It’s a cost to children in this country who haven’t even been born yet,” Dolan said before winding up to fling three different tabloids at the camera.”Today’s Dolan dispatch might get me cancelled,” he said before exclaiming, “Good!”

On his X account after the show, Dolan posted a video of his tirade, with the heading, “STATEMENT.”

“I’m sorry, I went too far,” Dolan wrote. “My apologies to the management of @TalkTV.”

“I will pay for any damage to the camera equipment,” he added.

Promos for Dolan’s right-wing show, owned by News UK, tells viewers, “Join Mark Dolan on Talk for a rip-roaring tear through the day’s biggest stories,” indicating that his antics might not have come as a complete shock to management. TalkTV hasn’t commented on his recent meltdown.

Dolan was abruptly fired from a stint with GB News in 2024. At the time, he claimed that “anyone who dislikes GB News assumes it is a ‘Conservative-leaning, right-wing channel,’ and that those who present on it are ‘horrible racists,'” but he claimed it was a positive place to work.

“Then I came back in the New Year,” Dolan told Express. “I managed to build a YouTube channel. It’s a fun channel which is based around royal gossip and it’s called The Mark Dolan Show.”

Dolan currently produces content for his YouTube, as well as for TalkTV.

Watch the clip above via X.

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