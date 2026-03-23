Charlamagne Tha God Unleashes On Trump in Blistering Rant: When You Die, ‘People Are Gonna Treat It Like Mardi Gras!’

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Charlamagne Tha God on Monday went off on President Donald Trump for the way he reacted to the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s family confirmed Saturday that the 81-year-old died following his battle with Parkinson’s disease. In recent years, he had become a top political foe of the president for overseeing the investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly insisted the entire ordeal was merely a hoax meant to discredit him.

Shortly after the news broke, Trump said on Truth Social that he was “glad” Mueller was dead, adding that he “can no longer hurt innocent people.”

On Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne crowned Trump as the “donkey of the day” and claimed the president was ruining his own legacy with his recent comments. He continued:

I mean, you’ve already ruined yours because you’re, you know, going to go down as the worst president of all time because you don’t give a damn about democracy, wiping your ass with the Constitution, and on pace to lead this country into the worst financial crisis of all time. But you are also putting yourself into a position that when you pass, people are going to treat it like Mardi Gras in New Orleans. The celebrations folks are going to have, the things people are going to say about you when you pass, Mr. President– I don’t care about how many buildings you put your name on, bridges, tunnels, they can create holidays. None of that will matter because you have hurt way too many people. And more importantly, you get back the energy you put out. Do you care? Do you care what Barron sees about you after you pass? Do you care what Melania sees about you after you pass? What about your grandkids?

Charlamagne also called on outlets like CNN to “go out with some integrity” and not report on polls like the one claiming Trump’s approval rating among the MAGA base was a perfect 100%. He added:

That was ridiculous, and it’s polls like that that feed Trump’s ego. It’s people around him like that telling him everything he does is great, so much so that he’s probably not even aware of the parade people are going to throw when he passes away. If you think Donald Trump’s tasteless tweet towards Robert Mueller was something, wait until you see social media when Trump passes. The energy that you put out comes back to you — Eckhart Tolle. Everything is energy and that is all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality — that’s Albert Einstein. Karma, karma, karma comes back to you hard — that’s Lauren Hill. My point is, President Trump, you are teaching people how to treat you by how you treat others; and we as a society shouldn’t let any of this become so normalized that we don’t take the time to simply say it’s wrong.

Watch the clip above.

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