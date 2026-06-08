JUST IN: Clay Travis Leaving OutKick After 15 Years as Part of Fox Digital Shakeup

OutKick founder Clay Travis announced Monday that he’s leaving the website he sold to Fox after 15 years at the helm in a restructuring shakeup that will see the brand absorbed into Fox News Digital.

OutKick, launched by Travis in 2011, has become a prominent conservative outlet at the intersection of sports, politics, and, culture, signing contributors including Riley Gaines and Tomi Lahren as its footprint increased. Travis sold the brand to Fox News Media in 2021.

On Monday, Travis revealed he would leave the company after what he said was the site’s most successful month on record and that the afternoon’s show would be his last.

“Awesome ride. Thanks to all,” he wrote on X.

15 years ago I launched @outkick. May 2026 was our biggest month ever, 21 million uniques. Today I’m leaving. Awesome ride. Thanks to all. Final show this afternoon. I’ll be continuing with @clayandbuck, @FoxNews & @FOXSports. Details on new company soon: https://t.co/fcqY220sBj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2026

The move comes as Fox integrates OutKick into its broader digital news operation, effectively ending Travis’s day-to-day leadership role at the outlet.

While Travis is stepping away from the site, he will reportedly remain part of Fox News Media under a new agreement as a Fox News contributor, and will continue hosting OutKick the Show with Clay Travis on FS1. He also co-hosts the nationally syndicated radio program The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

In a statement, Travis said:

When I created OutKick in 2011, the goal was not only for the site to be smart, original, funny, and authentic, but also to become an influential digital platform in the industry. Over the past 15 years, with the help of an incredible team and the support from FOX, that goal has been accomplished. While I am stepping away from OutKick, the platform is in a tremendous position to continue building upon its success and reach an even wider audience as it takes its next step as a vertical within FOX News Digital. I’m excited about the future of OutKick and remaining part of the FOX News Media family as a contributor.

Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace praised Travis’s tenure, saying he had “been an integral voice and leader for OutKick and is leaving the platform well positioned for the future.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!