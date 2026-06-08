Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin Clash Over California’s Vote Counting: ‘Why Can Florida Do It Right in One Night?’

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin clashed on Monday’s show over how long it’s taking California to count ballots, as some Republicans are accusing the state of fomenting voter fraud.

The accusations began as Republican mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (R) started to lose his second-place position to progressive councilwoman Nithya Raman (D).

The View played a clip of President Donald Trump raging at NBC News’ Kristen Welker about election rigging “happening again right now in California,” despite him producing no proof.

“Why is it every time they lose, it’s election fraud? And every time we win, it’s election fraud? Why is it always fraud?” asked Whoopi Goldberg.

“That right there is kind of the point,” Griffin said. “You don’t have a lot of Republicans screaming that the 2024 election was stolen, because Donald Trump won. But listen, Kristen Welker did such a phenomenal job there. And I would point out, she did not bring up the election of 2020 being stolen. The president launched into this tirade. And I would say for folks who are still believing these lies, you’ve had six years to prove that. You have had countless times to put up or shut up. And we have seen no credible evidence. But the problem is that it sticks with people. As many as 60% of Republicans still believe the 2020 election was stolen.”

Griffin continued, “But I will say, people tend to not trust elections when it takes a real long time to count votes. L.A., and California in general, need to figure out how to do this quicker. Change the laws so you can do it in one day. Florida has a lot of mail-in and they get their results the same night. It makes people feel like, oh, there’s something off, but it’s not, that’s how their rules are.”

“I feel the exact opposite,” said Hostin. “I think if someone is taking their time to count the votes, I think if someone is looking at every single thing — because in California, it’s the most populous state. We all know that. And they actually have signature verification. They look at every single signature. And if those signatures do not match what they have on file, they then go back to the person and they say, ‘Was this you?’ And so, it does take a long time to be right, to do it well.”

“Why can Florida do it right in one night, though?” Griffin asked.

“I don’t think you can do it when you have 23 million registered voters. It’s just not possible!” Hostin exclaimed.

“I think it is,” Griffin argued. “It’s the mail-in voting, they don’t start counting it until Election Day. You could start counting it before.”

“But it accounts for 80% of those votes!” Hostin maintained.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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