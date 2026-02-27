Atlanta Falcons Fire Coach Hours After He Was Accused of Rape in Bombshell Report

The Atlanta Falcons have fired an assistant coach in response to a bombshell report revealing accusations of sexual assault against him.

On Feb. 10, the Falcons hired LaTroy Lewis to be the team’s assistant defensive line coach, the Falcons fired him on Friday. He previously coached at the University of Michigan under Sherrone Moore, who was fired in December in a bizarre saga that involved an extramarital affair with a program staffer. Moore was eventually arrested after allegedly threatening to kill both himself and the staffer.

In a report published Thursday by Justin Spiro, it was alleged that both Lewis and Moore were involved in the sexual harassment of an unnamed woman. The woman, Spiro said, initially reported Lewis’s conduct to Moore. In response, Moore promoted Lewis and allegedly started harassing her, as well.

The report continued:

The alleged victim, we’ll call her “Jane”, says Moore refused to report the assault after she had confided in him, violating his status as a mandatory reporter under Title IX, and in violation of University of Michigan policy. In the weeks proceeding, Moore sent Jane a barrage of sexually graphic messages, commanding her to perform various sexual acts on him.

According to the report, Lewis and the woman initially connected through a dating app. Not long after they started talking, Lewis allegedly began sending threats of physical and sexual violence. In one of the supposed screenshots obtained by Spiro, the coach said, “You need to feel my wrath,” before sending a lengthy message filled with graphic descriptions of sexual violence.

Their first in-person meeting came in December 2024 at the Weber’s Inn in Ann Arbor, Michigan. There, the woman alleged Lewis beat and raped her. Included in the report was a photo showing facial injuries after the alleged assault.

Neither Moore nor Lewis provided a comment for Spiro’s report.

On Friday, a little over two weeks after Lewis was hired, the Falcons fired him. Ann Arbor Police confirmed with ESPN that the matter was under investigation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!