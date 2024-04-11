Ex-Interpreter of Shohei Ohtani Stole $16M From LA Dodgers Star to Pay Off Gambling Debts: Report

Federal authorities claim that Ippei Mizuhara — the former interpreter of Shohei Ohtani — stole $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star to cover his massive gambling debts.

While the Dodgers were in Seoul, South Korea for their season opener, it was reported that Mizuhara was fired by the team for stealing millions from Ohtani. Two wire payments — totaling $1 million — were made from Ohtani’s account to a Southern California bookmaker currently under investigation.

In an interview with ESPN, Mizuhara claimed he informed Ohtani of his gambling problem and the star voluntarily covered his debt. Hours later, however, Ohtani’s representation refuted that version of events and accused Mizuhara of stealing from him. In a prepared statement days later, Ohtani also accused his longtime friend.

An affidavit filed by federal authorities revealed the true extent of the Mizuhara’s gambling habits. The interpreter made numerous “unauthorized” transfers from Ohtani’s account between November 2021 and January 2024. U.S. attorney Martin Estrada stated that Mizuhara had “unique access to Mr. Ohtani’s finances” due to the “position of trust he occupied” with the star.

Investigators also obtained recorded phone calls from the bank in which Mizuhara impersonated Ohtani to authorize the transfers.

Last week, federal investigators interviewed Ohtani and he gave his phone to authorities. No evidence has been found that suggests he was aware of Mizuhara’s actions.

Mizuhara has been charged with bank fraud. He faces up to 30 years in prison, but is reportedly negotiating a plea deal.