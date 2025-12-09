Indianapolis Colts Sign 44-Year-Old Grandfather Philip Rivers in Attempt to Salvage Season

The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday signed 44-year-old retired quarterback Philip Rivers to the team’s practice squad as they navigate a litany of injuries at the position.

In the Colts’ Sunday loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting QB Daniel Jones — who was already playing with a hairline fracture in his fibula — tore his achilles. Although backup Riley Leonard finished the game, the team revealed Monday morning that he was dealing with a knee injury. Former starter Anthony Richardson Sr., who suffered an orbital fracture from a freak accident with an exercise band earlier in the season, has not yet been cleared to play.

As a result of the team having no healthy quarterback and still trying to compete for a playoff spot, the Colts decided to bring in Rivers for a workout on Monday. The 44-year-old, as many have noted, has not played since the 2020 season.

Apparently, Rivers looked like he had enough left in the tank. Less than 24 hours after that workout, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Colts planned on signing him to the practice squad.

ESPN Sources: 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since the 2020 COVID season, is signing to the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts practice squad. pic.twitter.com/oOIVQEY38x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

Schefter added that the team will determine when Rivers can actually play based on how he fares in the next few days of practice.

Before the Colts can determine how soon Philip Rivers can play, they have to see how he feels and practices Wednesday and Thursday. But there is this: Rivers has played in this offense his entire career, so it is expected to be more of a physical question than a mental one. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team put into perspective just how old Rivers is, pointing out the fact that he now has a grandson in addition to his 10 children. Two of those children, Meirov continued, are married.

Philip Rivers has 10 kids, two daughters who are already married, and one grandson. He’s 44 years old — and he’s coming back to play in the NFL after being out for five years. The script writers worked overtime on this one. https://t.co/xks56eeCRb pic.twitter.com/tT2XAVPWXf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 9, 2025

Rivers is also older than 12 current NFL head coaches, including Colts coach Shane Steichen.

Philip Rivers is older than 12 current head coaches: Kellen Moore

Mike Macdonald

Ben Johnson

Sean McVay

Liam Coen

Kevin O'Connell

Shane Steichen

DeMeco Ryans

Zac Taylor

Mike McDaniel

Jonathan Gannon

Kevin Stefanski — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 9, 2025

