Joe Rogan Says Hollywood ‘Blackballs’ Conservatives as Dennis Quaid Recalls ‘Attempts to Cancel’ Him While Making Reagan

Joe Rogan torched Hollywood as a community that will “blackball” conservatives while speaking to actor Dennis Quaid who cited “attempts to cancel” him while filming the upcoming movie Reagan.

In the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and Quaid quickly got into politics with Quaid saying you’re “warned” to keep quiet if you have certain political beliefs today, something the actor called relatively new to his business.

Rogan accused Hollywood of blackballing conservatives and said his frustration with the industry came when he acted the most in the ’90s and he saw many choosing to keep quiet out of fear of repercussions.

“One ideology dominates, especially in Hollywood, the entire business. One of the things I say that drove me crazy about Hollywood was there are people who had differing opinions about things, but they would never speak out because it could damage their career, and it really can. They will fucking blackball you,” Rogan said .

“They will. There were a couple attempts to cancel me while we were making Reagan. Kind of half-hearted, I guess. But it has become that, and it ain’t right,” Quaid said.

Quaid, who plays Ronald Reagan in the previously mentioned film, did not specify on each of these attempts, but he did lash out at the “cancel culture media” in 2020 while he was filming Reagan. In a 2020 Instagram video, Quaid pushed back on people who believed a Covid PSA he did with Dr. Anthony Fauci acted as an endorsement of Donald Trump.

“It is being used by the cancel culture media that I was doing a campaign ad and endorsement of Donald Trump, and that I was paid handsomely for this by diverted CDC funds,” Quaid said, calling the stories fake news.

Quaid would later go on to endorse Trump, calling him “my asshole” in a May interview with Piers Morgan.

Quaid accused his business of having “tolerance” for one side over the other. Other outspoken conservatives have long made similar claims, including James Woods. The actor has said he lost representation due to his conservative views being shared on Twitter, and he claimed he was also asked to keep his executive producer credit on Oppenheimer quiet when it was released.

Quaid and Rogan later set a similar target on the tech market as Quaid responded to Facebook admitting a “mistake” in censoring ads for his new film.

“They said it was a mistake. They said it was their automatic systems that had detected it,” Quaid said after noting Facebook said the ads were an attempt to sway the election.

“Ohhhh, how convenient,” Rogan replied.

“I don’t know what those automatic systems are, but there was a mistake in that,” Quaid said with a laugh.

“This happened because our automated systems mistakenly determined that content about President Reagan required prior authorization in accordance with our policies for ads about Social Issues, Elections or Politics. This was a mistake and the restriction on the ads has been lifted,” a Facebook spokesperson told Newsweek after the outlet shared a letter from Quaid.

