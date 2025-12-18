LA Rams Receiver Puka Nacua Sparks Firestorm With Promise to do ‘Jewish Dance’ Celebration

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua sparked a wave of controversy this week after he promised streamer Adin Ross that he’d do his “Jewish” dance as a touchdown celebration.

On Tuesday, Nacua appeared on Ross’s stream on the platform Kick. Ross, one of the more controversial streamers, was previously banned from the popular streaming platform Twitch. He’s done streams with self-proclaimed white supremacist Nick Fuentes on numerous occasions, and also met with President Donald Trump and gifted him a Tesla Cybertruck.

At one point during Wednesday’s stream, Ross and Nacua were workshopping a potential touchdown celebration for the next time the receiver got into the end zone. Nacua mimicked the action of spinning the ball on the ground and then flexing his arms. Then, Ross instructed him to stand in a hunched-over position while rubbing his hands together. The gesture, as noted by Awful Announcing, is referred to by Ross as the “Jewish dance” or “Jewish emote” — meant to signify greed.

Much to Ross’s excitement, Nacua did the gesture himself. Ross then suggested that Nacua include it in a touchdown celebration.

“Oh my god,” Ross said. “You promise?”

“I promise,” Nacua said as he shook Ross’s hand. “I got you!”

As countless others pointed out on social media, the “Jewish dance” is widely viewed as an anti-Semitic trope. Yahoo Sports ran a headline on Thursday noting, “Puka Nacua’s recent livestream appearance raises antisemitism concerns,” and writer Mike Florio asked in the article whether or not the NFL is soon to get involved in the brewing controversy.

