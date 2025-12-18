MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace held nothing back in her criticism of outgoing FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, blasting him as a “joke” and even going after his fashion choices.

On Wednesday’s Deadline: White House, Wallace was joined by Michael Feinberg, former Assistant Special Agent In Charge at the FBI, and MS NOW investigative journalist Carol Leonnig. While discussing Bongino, Wallace offered a very candid assessment.

Wallace then blasted Bongino as a “freaking joke” for wearing t-shirts that are “obviously too small” and complaining about his work hours at the FBI.

Bongino has discussed his long hours and sacrifices he’s made since moving from the podcasting world to his role as deputy director. In May, he told Fox News he doesn’t “like” his job in President Donald Trump’s second administration. He’ll be leaving his role in January.

“I gave up everything for this,” he said. “I’m in there at 7:30 in the morning I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., by myself divorced from my wife — not divorced, but I mean separated, divorced — and it’s hard. I mean, we love each other, and it’s hard to be apart.”

Wallace said on Wednesday of Bongino:

If you’ll both indulge me, I mean, I think Carol is one of the country’s most respected journalists because of her objectivity. Michael, you spent your career in the FBI, and so let it fall to me. This guy is a freaking joke. He wears t-shirts that are obviously too small, and he went on Fox News and complained about how long the workday is as the number two at the FBI. The FBI, as you two know better than anyone, protects children from child sex traffickers and on that topic, Dan Bongino had a successful podcast, in part because he peddled conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein and then got to the FBI and let Pam Bondi roll over him when they decided to cover up the files because Donald Trump’s name is in them, a fact confirmed by Susie Wiles this week in 11 on-the-record interviews with Chris Whipple.

Trump confirmed reports about Bongino’s exit this week.

“Dan did a great job,” the president said. “I think he wants to go back to his show.”

Bongino also took to X and revealed he’ll be leaving in January.

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 17, 2025

