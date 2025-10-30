MAGA Influencers Irate Over ESPN’s Ryan Clark Trashing Louisiana Governor for Proposing a Charlie Kirk Statue at LSU

ESPN’s Ryan Clark drew fierce backlash from the right when he criticized Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry’s proposal of a Charlie Kirk statue at LSU.

Landry made headlines Wednesday when he announced his involvement in LSU football’s search for its next head coach. Two days earlier, Landry posted a video online calling on the university to place a statue of Kirk — who was assassinated at an event in Utah last month — on campus.

“There is no better warrior for free speech than Kirk,” Landry said in the post, “and we must continue his legacy on every campus in America.”

In response to Landry’s comments on the coaching search, Clark said Thursday it was the “second-most ridiculous” thing Landry had said all week. The first, he hinted at, was Landry calling for a Kirk statue.

OutKick founder Clay Travis called Clark the “dumbest racist” at ESPN and accused of saying “people from Louisiana hate Kirk.”

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg called the rant a “meltdown” and said Clark was “whining” about the slain conservative commentator.

Fox News host Benjamin Domenech simply called Clark a “shitty analyst.”

A number of other big names in MAGA world shared similar sentiments.

