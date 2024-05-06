Miami Heat President Pat Riley Rips Jimmy Butler for Making Lofty Claims While Injured: ‘You Should Keep Your Mouth Shut’

Miami Heat president Pat Riley wasn’t amused by Jimmy Butler boldly claiming which teams they would beat in the playoffs if he were healthy.

During the Heat’s play-in tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler sustained a knee injury that would have sidelined him for several weeks. Because it occurred just before the playoffs, it meant the team would have had to make a deep playoff run for him to have any hopes of returning.

Unfortunately for Butler, the team was eliminated in five games by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

This past weekend, a video surfaced online showing Butler talking to a friend. During this conversation Butler claimed that if he hadn’t been injured, the Heat would have upset in the first round. He said the same for the New York Knicks — whom the Heat would have faced in the first round if the team beat the Sixers in the play-in game.

Jimmy Butler says Boston and New York would be at home if he was playing pic.twitter.com/i1KL8GEofU — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 4, 2024

During a Monday press conference, Riley was asked about the clip.

“For him to say that, I thought, ‘Is that Jimmy trolling or is that Jimmy serious?'” Riley said. “If you’re not on the court playing against Boston, or on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut and your criticism of those teams.”

Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler’s comments that the Heat would’ve won over Boston if he were healthy… “you should keep your mouth shut” pic.twitter.com/K1K3RVo0lt — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) May 6, 2024

—