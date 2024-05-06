‘We Don’t Support That at All’: John Kirby Distances White House from Israel’s Al Jazeera Ban

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the Biden administration does not support Israel’s decision to ban Al Jazeera from the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the ban on the Qatari news network.

“The government headed by me unanimously decided: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel,” he posted on social media.

Netanyahu called Al Jazeera a threat to national security amid Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

“Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and denounces this criminal act that violates human rights and the basic rights of access of information,” the network responded in a statement. “Al Jazeera affirms its right to continue to provide news and information to its global audiences.”

Kirby was asked about the ban during Monday’s White House press briefing.

“The Israelis stopped broadcast of Al Jazeera over the weekend,” a reporter noted. “Can you comment on whether that’s an appropriate action for a United States ally?”

“We don’t support that action,” he replied. “As we said very clearly on World Press Freedom Day on Friday… the work of independent journalism around the world is absolutely vital. It’s important to an informed citizenry and the public, but it’s also important to help inform the policymaking process. So, we don’t support that at all.”

The reporter inquired as to whether President Joe Biden brought the matter up with Netanyahu during a recent phone call.

“The focus of the call was on a hostage deal and Rafah,” Kirby answered.

