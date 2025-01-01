New Orleans Superdome Locked Down Hours Ahead of Sugar Bowl Kickoff After Deadly NYD Terror Attack

New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome remained locked down early Wednesday, just hours ahead of kickoff at the Sugar Bowl after a terror attack in the city.

The city will host a College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Notre Dame but it is unclear if the game will go on as scheduled.

Per ESPN, the building – which is roughly a mile from where police say 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar rammed a crowd of people on Bourbon Street, killing ten – was locked down for “security sweeps” early Wednesday afternoon. ESPN reported:

There was no immediate word that the Sugar Bowl, scheduled to kick off at 8:45 p.m. ET, might be delayed. The game between Notre Dame and Georgia is serving as a College Football Playoff quarterfinal. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that there was no immediate indication that the game would be delayed but that officials were waiting to get an all-clear from authorities that it would be safe to keep the event at the 70,000-seat stadium on schedule. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive and fluid nature of the discussions with authorities. New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said earlier Wednesday that the Sugar Bowl would be played as scheduled.

Police said Jabbar, who is from Texas and served in the US Army, crashed a truck into a crowd at a New Year’s celebration in New Orleans’ French Quarter. He was killed by police but not before he reportedly took the lives of 10 people and injured at least 35 more.

The suspect was allegedly carrying an ISIS flag and was armed with an assault rifle at the time of the terror attack, which took place at around 4:15 a.m. ET.

Jabbar also reportedly had at least one explosive device with him during the attack.

Late Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans issued a joint statement on Wednesday’s events:

Aubry Killion, a reporter with WDSU-TV in New Orleans, tweeted that sources had told him the game would be played Thursday night because of the attack but a secondary source had not confirmed the report as of Wednesday afternoon.